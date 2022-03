Valheim's latest update has now been released, but not for the live game itself. Instead, it's available for those who've opted into the "Public Test" branch of Valheim which means that it's akin to updates that get released on other games' test servers first for players to try out the new features. It's got Frost Caves, Steam Deck optimizations, and more, and you can try it out now ahead of its live release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO