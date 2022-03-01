West Virginia Transportation Department sets hiring events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring workers around the state and is scheduling flash hiring events this spring.

Positions are also posted daily online. Flash hiring events are scheduled so far for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 9 in Charleston and March 10 in Hurricane.

The department is hiring for entry level transportation worker 1 positions and for transportation worker 2 positions, which include truck driver and equipment operator jobs that may require a commercial driver’s license. The department says it will provide training and pay for transportation worker 1 employees to get a CDL.

Last year, the department hired 638 new employees.