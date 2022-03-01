On This Day: 1 March 1994

The trailer for Apple TV+‘s upcoming espionage series Slow Horses is here and teases some darkly humored cloak and dagger drama. Based on Mick Herron’s best-selling first novel, Slow Horses stars Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible MI5 intelligence agent who is put in charge of a team of dysfunctional spies. The six-episode drama is set to premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, April 1, followed by one episode weekly, every Friday.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO