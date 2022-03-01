ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

On This Day: 1 March 1994

Times-Herald
 2 days ago

Steven Spielberg's film about the Holocaust, "Schindler's List," had...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Times-Herald

Today in History for March 3rd

Highlights of this day in history: Rodney King beaten in Los Angeles; Inventor Alexander Graham Bell born; 'The Star Spangled Banner' becomes the U.S. national anthem; 'Time' first hits newsstands; Steve Fossett's non-stop global flight. (March 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
Times-Herald

AP Top Stories March 1 P

Here's the latest for Tuesday, March 1: Zelenskyy calls on Russia to stop attacks ahead of talks; Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas; Putin signs decree as Russians panic over sanctions; President Biden to deliver SOTU address. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
Times-Herald

Charli XCX feels 'low'

Charli XCX has been "feeling quite low". The 29-year-old singer admitted her mental health has declined in recent months, prompting her to take a step back from social media because she was struggling to handle criticism of her new music. Speaking to the new issue of Rolling Stone UK, she...
extratv

‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
Person
Steven Spielberg
Times-Herald

Jeffrey Wright says 'The Batman' should be shown in Russia

Speaking at the New York premiere of "The Batman," actor Jeffrey Wright says the superhero movie should be shown in Russia, stating "Let the people of Russia hear everything that we express through freedom." (March 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
Times-Herald

I spy 'Killing Eve' star, Fiona Shaw

British actor Fiona Shaw returns as intelligence agent Carolyn Martens in "Killing Eve"''s final season and explains why playing someone clever is actually a lot of hard work. (March 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f1e0840f82ef4cdca9795bd53ff1f1f4.
Times-Herald

ShowBiz Minute: Ladd Jr., Manson, Rodrigo

Oscar-winning producer Alan Ladd Jr. dies age 84; Marilyn Manson sues Evan Rachel Wood over her abuse allegations; Olivia Rodrigo is Billboard's 2022 Woman of the Year. (March 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/864644f429844701b5bc8a178b58f6fd.
Times-Herald

Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Gary Oldman-Starring Spy Series ‘Slow Horses’ (VIDEO)

The trailer for Apple TV+‘s upcoming espionage series Slow Horses is here and teases some darkly humored cloak and dagger drama. Based on Mick Herron’s best-selling first novel, Slow Horses stars Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible MI5 intelligence agent who is put in charge of a team of dysfunctional spies. The six-episode drama is set to premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, April 1, followed by one episode weekly, every Friday.
#Frankfurt#On This Day#German#Ap Archive
Times-Herald

Rihanna, Anya Taylor-Joy, more, attend Dior show in Paris

Rihanna was just one of the stars ar Dior's Paris show where designer Maria Grazia Chiuri reimagined corsetry and layering as armor against the world. (March 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/46e4d5fb051f4304863c4e28f44b07cf.
Times-Herald

London volunteers gather donations for Ukraine

Donations for Ukrainians are piling up in makeshift warehouses in London. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/17bf55d759044844b27825e75647cda4.
Times-Herald

Ukrainian couple in NYC ready to fight for country

Tetiana and Roman Guliak have lived in New York City since 2017. They left their family and friends behind in Ukraine to further their career in the tech industry. The Guliaks are considering returning to their homeland to aid in the war effort. (March 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News:...
Times-Herald

New simulation ride takes bird's eye NYC view

A new indoor tourist attraction ride opens this week in New York City in which visitors take a bird's eye view of city landmarks and seasonal events. (March 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/78c08424c2b64445b5ad6b168d10f938.
Times-Herald

AP PHOTOS: Ukrainians feeling weight of war

In village streets, city basements and train stations, the faces of Ukrainians reflected the steep emotional toll a week into Russian's invasion of their country. (March 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fa055254353e40e7a31eed539cbdd76c.
Times-Herald

Countries buy rights to screen Zelenskyy comedy, 'Servant of the People'

Numerous countries have bought the rights to "Servant of the People" - a comedy series starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as a high school teacher who becomes the President of Ukraine. (March 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Mystery Series

Hallmark Channel trimmed its line-up of mystery movie series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January. Hallmark never formally announced the cancelations, leaving the stars of each franchise to break the bad news to their fans on their own social media pages.
Popculture

Disney Yanks Another Big Movie From Netflix

One of the major Disney titles that left Netflix in February was Steven Spielberg's big-budget adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel The BFG. The movie has not been on the streaming platform since Feb. 28. Although it seems like the perfect title to join Disney+, Disney has not announced when (or if) the movie will make it to its own streamer.
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
