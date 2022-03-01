ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

XRP Lawsuit: Ripple execs should thank SEC ‘for suing them individually’

By Shubham Pandey
ambcrypto.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasn’t that been the case lately? Nonetheless, Ripple Labs and its execs are continuing to clamp down on a potential win against the regulatory watchdogs. On 11 February, Ripple Labs filed a Letter Motion to compel the SEC to turn over notes. These notes pertained to 2018 meeting between Brad Garlinghouse...

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Ripple faced XRP 'risk' with SEC in 2012, documents show

A couple of key memos in the legal brawl between Ripple and the SEC finally became public Friday. Ripple immediately claimed victory in the disclosure, though the language in the controversial documents raised questions about the company's arguments. Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoty said the memos proved the company received...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says the Truth Is Out After Legal Documents Get Unsealed in XRP Lawsuit

Newly unsealed legal memos indicate Ripple sought legal opinions about XRP’s potential to be classified as a security as early as 2012. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the San Francisco-based company in December of 2020 for allegedly issuing XRP as an unregistered security and says it remains an unregistered security to this day.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Garlinghouse
Motley Fool

Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

Ethereum is an ecosystem of decentralized applications and financial services. As Ethereum has become increasingly congested, transaction speeds have slowed and fees have risen. Avalanche is a faster, cheaper alternative to Ethereum, and it’s growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
MARKETS
CNBC

Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

The founder and manager of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed last year has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly inflating fund asset values to keep investor money flowing, then falsifying records to conceal the improprieties. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xrp Lawsuit#Sec#Ripple Labs#Bgarlinghouse#Secgov#Roisman Ripple Meeting#Cryptolaw#Commission#The Commission Of A
Motley Fool

Why Right Now Is a Great Time to Buy Your First Crypto

You want to invest in crypto not because it's a new currency, but because of the importance of blockchain technology. The most valuable blockchain will be the Tier 1 blockchain that all the other blockchains are sitting on. The top dog now, Ethereum, doesn't scale very well, and might be...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Hackernoon

Are Bitcoin Investments Legal?

The year is 2008, and a pseudonymous individual named Satoshi Nakamoto has just created the world's first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. He calls it "an electronic, peer-to-peer cash system" designed to allow people to exchange value freely without relying on middlemen. Except for crypto-punks, computer geeks, and random Joes, not many people give this new magic Internet money any attention. That is, until the value of Bitcoin skyrockets, so much that random Joes become millionaires overnight. Now, it's 2022. Everyone is getting on the crypto bandwagon, and you don't want to miss out. Yes, you missed crypto's initial bull runs—but don't the Chinese say the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, and the second best time is now? However, Bitcoin’s classification is unclear, so you’re unsure if investing in Bitcoin is legal or not. Are Bitcoin investments legal? What are the legal risks of investing in Bitcoin? What is the current regulatory framework around cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin? This article answers these questions and details what you should know before putting your cash in Bitcoin investments.
MARKETS
pymnts

SPAC Serendiptiy Capital Files With SEC to Pull Plug on $250M IPO

Instead of launching its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday (Feb. 28), special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Serendipity Capital Acquisition pulled the plug and filed a Request to Withdraw Registration Statement with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). The blank check company formed by Serendipity Capital Holdings filed an S-1...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

How Many Cryptocurrencies Are There?

There are now more than 12,000 cryptocurrencies, and what's truly astonishing is the growth rate. The number of cryptocurrencies more than doubled from 2021 to 2022. At the end of 2021, the market was adding about 1,000 new cryptocurrencies every month. This isn't entirely good news. Many new cryptocurrencies have...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $48M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $48,662,916 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1AXfNHqqdVCZXtgJXk3w64RYXHmwRGi4AU. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
CNBC

Investors split on bitcoin's value as Tether trading volume surges: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Ivory Johnson of Delancey Wealth Management and the CNBC Financial Advisor Council explains how investors should fit crypto into their portfolios.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy