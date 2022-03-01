ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

WATCH: Barbara Buffaloe talks vision for Columbia if elected as mayor

By Molly Stawinoga
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The City of Columbia's former sustainability manager joined ABC 17 News This Morning on Tuesday to talk about her plans if elected as mayor.

According to Buffaloe's campaign website , the candidate is advocating for investment in resilient infrastructure, a 24-hour homeless resource shelter, a better system for recycling and trash pickup, and police reform, such as crisis intervention training and the creation of a behavioral crisis center.

David Seamon, mayoral candidate and current member of the Columbia Board of Education, talked with ABC 17 News about his vision on Monday. You can watch the full with Seamon interview here.

The other three candidates who have filed to run for mayor of Columbia plan to join ABC 17 News This Morning throughout the rest of the week:

  • Wednesday: Randy Minchew
  • Thursday: Maria Oropallo
  • Friday: Tanya Heath

The deadline to register to vote in the April election is next Wednesday, March 9.

