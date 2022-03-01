ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Norwich boss Dean Smith upset with schedule amid FA Cup hopes

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwich City boss Dean Smith says the fans are being sold short by the season schedule. Should Norwich win at FA Cup opponents Liverpool then their Premier League match against Chelsea, scheduled for FA Cup quarter-final weekend, will have to be moved. It has already been confirmed the match...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Tottenham's FA Cup hopes dashed by Middlesbrough in 1-0 loss

Tottenham Hotspur suffered an FA Cup upset at the hands of Championship club Middlesbrough on Tuesday losing 1-0 after extra time in the fifth round at the Riverside Stadium to Chris Wilder's side. - ESPN+ viewers guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. Josh Coburn drilled in the decisive goal...
MLS
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Norwich on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Liverpool will be looking to correct an inexplicably poor recent FA Cup record and book a place in this season’s quarter-finals when they welcome Norwich to Anfield on Wednesday evening.This is just the second time the Reds have reached the fifth round of the world’s oldest cup competition since Jurgen Klopp took charge and they have never made it beyond this point under the German, although they do face a team they have plenty of experience beating already this season.The Merseysiders have overcome Norwich three times in all competitions this term - twice in the Premier League and once in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Liverpool vs. Norwich City: Live stream, start time, how to watch FA Cup soccer

The fifth round of the 2022 FA Cup is underway as we get set for Wednesday’s match at Anfield between Liverpool and Norwich City. Liverpool enters the match sitting in second place in the Premier League standings with another solid run through league play. On the other side, Norwich City has struggled in EPL play, sitting in last place with a record of 4-5-17. Wednesday’s match won’t air on any conventional TV channels in the United States. Instead, the match will be exclusive to streaming via ESPN+.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Smith
BBC

Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham: Josh Coburn sends Championship side into FA Cup quarter-finals

Substitute Josh Coburn scored a fine winner in extra time as Middlesbrough stunned Tottenham to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Buoyed by a sell-out crowd at the Riverside for the first time in five years, Chris Wilder's side, who beat Manchester United in the last round, matched their Premier League opponents throughout and broke the deadlock in the 107th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester City v Manchester United

Manchester City are without centre-back Ruben Dias, who will be missing for at least four weeks after injuring his hamstring at Peterborough on Tuesday. Nathan Ake and Cole Palmer are City's only other absentees. Manchester United welcome back midfielder Scott McTominay, who has returned to training after missing two matches...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Fa Cup Quarter Final#Canaries#Champions League#Burnley#Tribal Football
BBC

FA Cup: National League Boreham Wood looking to upset Everton

Boreham Wood will attempt to become the second non-league club to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in the modern era when they face Everton on Thursday. The Wood, third in the National League table, take on the Toffees, 17th in the Premier League, at a sold-out Goodison Park (20:15 GMT).
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Middlesbrough handed Chelsea tie after knocking Man Utd and Spurs out of FA Cup

Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking Tottenham out of the FA Cup is a home quarter-final against Chelsea.Boro followed up their fourth-round penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United by deservedly beating Spurs 1-0 after extra time on Tuesday and will now face a third Premier League giant in the last eight.Chelsea beat Luton on Wednesday and make the long trip north looking to make it back to Wembley for the semi-finals, having been beaten in last season’s final.The draw for the quarter-finals of the #EmiratesFACup has been made!What game are you most excited for? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1uAvOTdRVF— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 3,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

FA Cup quarterfinal draw: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City kept apart

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City could all reach the FA Cup semifinals after they were kept apart in Thursday's draw for the final eight teams in the competition. Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town face each other on Monday to determine who will take on Liverpool in the quarterfinals. Middlesbrough, who beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the previous two rounds, will host last season's beaten FA Cup finalists Chelsea, while Manchester City travel to Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd’s Premier League trip to Liverpool postponed due to fixture pile-up after Reds’ win over Norwich in FA Cup

THIS month's eagerly-anticipated Prem clash between Liverpool and Manchester United has been postponed due to the Reds' midweek progression in the FA Cup. The match was scheduled for March 20 but a 2-1 fifth-round win over Norwich means the Merseysiders will now have cup commitments that weekend. United were knocked out by Middlesbrough last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy