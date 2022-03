Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed his third time trial win of the season with a dominant ride at the Tirreno-Adriatico opener in Lido di Camaiore. In the first showdown of 2022 between the world champion and Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), the Belgian came off second best on the 13.9-kilometre course along the Tyrrhenian seafront. A two-second deficit at the intermediate checkpoint turned into 10 seconds at the line as Ganna took the 19th win of his career.

CYCLING ・ 13 HOURS AGO