Rakuten Symphony makes itself heard with Robin.io acquisition
By Nick Wood
telecoms.com
3 days ago
Rakuten’s OpenRAN-focused venture Symphony rose above the cacophony of announcements at MWC with a flurry of partnerships and a bit of M&A for good measure. The Japan-based outfit, which recently laid out its plans to grow its European presence, has agreed to acquire US cloud-native networking specialist Robin.io. Symphony’s parent Rakuten...
Robin.io, a provider of hyper-converged Telco-Grade cloud-native Kubernetes platform, announced a strategic collaboration to offer Automation and Orchestration capabilities for the disaggregated 5G market. The partnership with Lekha Wireless and Blue Arcus enables IoT, Private/Enterprise Networks, MEC use cases and facilitates Industry 4.0 use cases. With over 70+ U.S. patents...
Global Healthcare Exchange Inc., software-as-a-service company providing logistics assistance to the health care industry, has acquired Syft Corp., a Tampa, Fla., developer of artificial intelligence-enable supply-chain management solutions. “Health care can be complex, but we share GHX’s vision that together we can help simplify the business of health care to...
One week after its first acquisition of 2022, Clubessential Holdings is back at it. On Wednesday, the fast-growing Cincinnati management software firm announced its purchase of The Assistant Company (TAC), a spa and activity software. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.
In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Brooke Frischemeier, Senior Director of Product Management at Robin on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event.
MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - GreenIT, a renewable energy joint venture owned by energy group Eni and state lender CDP, has bought four onshore wind projects in Italy in its first investment since being set up. In a statement on Wednesday GreenIT and its two Italian shareholders said the venture...
Telford-based Instaloft, the UK’s largest installer of loft storage solutions, has announced its acquisition of GarageFlex, an installer of garage storage solutions, for an undisclosed sum. GarageFlex boasts a 17-year history of creating and installing bespoke storage organisation systems for garages across the UK, utilising specialist design software to...
Click here to read the full article. CEO Michael O’Sullivan believes the rival to TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Ross has the “room to raise prices” and still give shoppers good value.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalFlexport CEO Unveils Bitcoin Investment: 'Never a Dull Moment'Expeditors Expects Financial Hit from CyberattackVictoria's Secret Expects Weak Q1 After Strong Holiday SalesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
Comments / 0