Premier League

Darren Fletcher insists Man United's on-loan youngsters will be given a chance to impress when they return for pre-season... with the likes of Brandon Williams and James Garner performing well away from Old Trafford this season

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Darren Fletcher has revealed a number of on-loan Manchester United youngsters will be given a chance to impress when they return in the summer for pre-season.

United currently have a total of 13 players out on loan, including the likes of Brandon Williams, Amad Diallo, Teden Mengi and Tahiti Chong.

Academy graduates Anthony Elanga, who scored the equaliser in last week's 1-1 Champions League draw away at Atletico Madrid, and Hannibal Mejbri instead stayed put at Old Trafford this term and have subsequently become important member of the senior squad.

Darren Fletcher says Man Utd's on-loan youngsters will be given chances in pre-season

Youngsters returning to the club from loan spells this summer will hope to make a similar impact in the first team next season, and Fletcher, the former United midfielder turned technical director, insists several of them will be involved in pre-season.

'We have to manage the balance between allowing them to develop and creating the right steps for that, without piling the pressure onto them,' he said at a Fans' Forum event.

'Along with (head of academy Nick Cox), I'm looking at how we best use the loan system to give academy players invaluable experience at other clubs.

'We currently have 13 young players and academy products on loan and playing regularly in other divisions or leagues.

United currently have 13 players out on loan, including Norwich's Brandon Williams (R)
James Garner has also impressed out on loan at Nottingham Forest so far this season

'Hopefully we'll see players like Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi, Jimmy Garner, Ethan Laird, Tahiti Chong, and Amad Diallo reap the benefits of that. All of them are doing really well on loan and we're excited to bring them back in pre-season to see how they fare with our first-team players.'

Williams, 21, has already racked up 50 senior appearances for United but decided to join Norwich this season to play regular first-team football. He has so far made 23 appearances for the Canaries and recently picked up their Player of the Month award for January.

Diallo, who only signed for United in January of last year, has been afforded a mere five appearances on loan at Rangers, while Mengi and Chong have both featured regularly for Birmingham.

Garner has been a mainstay in midfield at Nottingham Forest this season, making 31 appearances so far for the promotion-hunting Championship side.

As for Laird, he recently joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season after featuring 21 times for Swansea in the first half of the campaign.

