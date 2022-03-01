'I think it is possible that they win all three': Sergio Aguero believes rampant Manchester City are capable of sealing a sensational TREBLE this season, as he recalls wanting to lift 'everything' during his time at the club

Sergio Aguero believes that Manchester City are capable of sealing a sensational treble this season, and reflected on wanting to 'win everything' at the club.

Pep Guardiola's side are fighting across three fronts - the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup - and will be set on winning at least one trophy.

Currently, they sit at the summit of the top-flight by six points in their bid to defend their crown, although Liverpool are on their tails and have a game in hand.

Having hit Sporting Lisbon for five goals in their last-16 tie in Europe, City are also set to sail into the next round. They are yet to win the competition, however.

Tonight, they take on Peterborough United in the FA Cup and a victory will take them one step closer to tasting glory at Wembley once again at the end of the campaign.

It is no surprise, then, that their legendary former striker has tipped the high-flyers to pull off the stunning achievement.

Manager Pep Guardiola will be aiming to clinch the Premier League trophy again this year

Aguero, writing in his blog for global representative of leading crypto and sports betting operator Stake.com, said: 'At Manchester City, we wanted to win everything, every match and every trophy, and that will always be the case at the club now.

'I think Manchester City are in a great place to win the Premier League again, they also have a good chance in the FA Cup and in the Champions League too.

'This might be competitive, but I think it is possible that they win all three.

'Winning a treble like this would be a huge achievement and they have a team and manager that can do it this season.'