ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I think it is possible that they win all three': Sergio Aguero believes rampant Manchester City are capable of sealing a sensational TREBLE this season, as he recalls wanting to lift 'everything' during his time at the club

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Sergio Aguero believes that Manchester City are capable of sealing a sensational treble this season, and reflected on wanting to 'win everything' at the club.

Pep Guardiola's side are fighting across three fronts - the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup - and will be set on winning at least one trophy.

Currently, they sit at the summit of the top-flight by six points in their bid to defend their crown, although Liverpool are on their tails and have a game in hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrDpe_0eSIP3Xi00
Sergio Aguero believes that Manchester City can win a sensational treble this season

Having hit Sporting Lisbon for five goals in their last-16 tie in Europe, City are also set to sail into the next round. They are yet to win the competition, however.

Tonight, they take on Peterborough United in the FA Cup and a victory will take them one step closer to tasting glory at Wembley once again at the end of the campaign.

It is no surprise, then, that their legendary former striker has tipped the high-flyers to pull off the stunning achievement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IR6LW_0eSIP3Xi00
City legend Aguero has recalled wanting to lift 'everything' during his spell with the club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUkp2_0eSIP3Xi00
Manager Pep Guardiola will be aiming to clinch the Premier League trophy again this year

Aguero, writing in his blog for global representative of leading crypto and sports betting operator Stake.com, said: 'At Manchester City, we wanted to win everything, every match and every trophy, and that will always be the case at the club now.

'I think Manchester City are in a great place to win the Premier League again, they also have a good chance in the FA Cup and in the Champions League too.

'This might be competitive, but I think it is possible that they win all three.

'Winning a treble like this would be a huge achievement and they have a team and manager that can do it this season.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oleksandr Zinchenko skippers Man City to FA Cup win over Peterborough

There are few surer things in English football than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City progressing past lower league opponents in a domestic cup tie but for an hour, Peterborough United made an unlikely place in the FA Cup quarter-finals look possible.Never mind that they sit bottom of the Championship, with no win in the league since December and 71 goals conceded in all competitions this season having parted ways with promotion-winning manager nine days earlier. Grant McCann’s side were competitive and perhaps even had the better chances until the inevitable.Rather than a place in the last eight, Peterborough’s reward for this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Wayne Rooney vs Sergio Aguero: Who was better?

Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero. 392 Premier League goals and 10 Premier League titles between them, and both are their respective clubs' all-time top goalscorers. It's fair to say that both are all-time greats. But who was better?. That's the questions we at 90min are going to answer (with your...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'They let Messi go then signed Ferran Torres for £45m... Why did he have to leave?': Ronald Koeman breaks his silence on the betrayal he felt as boss at Barcelona - and says he CAN'T go back to the Nou Camp because of it

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has broke his silence to question the decision to let superstar Lionel Messi leave last summer. The former Everton and Southampton spoke out for the first-time since being sacked by the Catalan giants in October and revealed he was surprised to see his former club splash out £45million for Ferran Torres from Manchester City.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck pulls out of today's FT Business of Football summit discussing football's recovery from the pandemic... just hours after Roman Abramovich put £3bn Premier League club up for sale

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck is no longer set to speak at the Financial Times' Business of Football summit today amid news Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sale. The 76-year-old was due to be part of a panel in Mayfair, London to discuss how football's recovery from the pandemic would look.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Manchester City#The Premier League#The Champions League#Stake Com
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United stars 'question Ralf Rangnick's decision to keep playing captain Harry Maguire' with some believing that the defender's displays are 'NOT meeting the club's standards'

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's place in the team is reportedly being questioned by some of his team-mates. The 28-year-old has endured a frustrating season at Old Trafford in which his form has come under serious question. He has made a number of high profile mistakes and has been criticised...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'Put away the violins!': Chelsea legend Pat Nevin tells their fans 'tears need to be about Ukraine' instead of mourning Roman Abramovich's exit - and slams the club, who still employ him, for their 'limp' statements on the war

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has told Chelsea fans their mourning needs to be over Ukraine rather than the exit of owner Roman Abramovich. The Russian oligarch confirmed on Wednesday that he has put Chelsea up for sale, reportedly slapping a £3billion asking price on the club. Abramovich, who bought...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich's £3bn Chelsea sale could be done as quickly as within TEN DAYS, says Premier League chief Richard Masters, with 'indicative bids' deadline set for tomorrow - and chief Marina Granovskaia may lead a post-takeover exodus

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters believes Roman Abramovich has made the 'right decision' in putting Chelsea up for sale and said a change of ownership could go through in just 10 days. Masters said the Russian-Israeli billionaire's ownership of the Stamford Bridge club was 'unsustainable' in the wake of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

F1 world champion Max Verstappen commits his future to Red Bull as he signs a £40MILLION-a-year deal until the end of the 2028 season and puts the Dutchman in the same pay bracket as rival Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen has committed his future to Red Bull after signing a five-year contract extension which will take him beyond his 30th birthday. Sportsmail previously reported that the 24-year-old visited the team's factory in Milton Keynes on Tuesday to tie up the last threads of the deal, after committing to terms during pre-season testing in Barcelona last week.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Nicolas Anelka pays tribute to 'class act' Roman Abramovich after the Chelsea owner puts £3bn-valued club up for sale... as ex-Blues striker expresses his sadness for owner who has done 'so much for English football'

Former striker Nicolas Anelka has paid a special tribute to Roman Abramovich following his decision to sell Chelsea. Russian owner Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea Football Club, 19 years after buying the Premier League team, amid calls in Britain for sanctions against him following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luton Town vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture tonight

Luton Town will take a break from their pursuit of promotion in the Championship to welcome current Champions League holders Chelsea to Kenilworth Road in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.The in-form Hatters have already handily dispatched Harrogate Town (4-0) and Cambridge United (3-0) to reach this stage of the competition, alongside a run of just one defeat in their last eight league matches, although Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will provide a different proposition - even off the back of their agonising penalty shootout loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.For their part, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

306K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy