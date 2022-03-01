ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stephen Colber Glowing Send Off ‘The Late Show’ Showrunner Chris Licht – Deadline

By admin987
heromag.net
 2 days ago

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert was sure that Chris Licht was the right person for the job of showrunner of his CBS late-night show when the pair met over a drink six years ago. But Colbert said, “I was not sure whether I would like him, whether we...

heromag.net

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

CBS’ ‘Late Show’ Has No Immediate Succession Plans for Chris Licht

The showrunner is leaving, but the show must go on. Staffers at CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” aren’t sure who the next top producer will be at the program, according to three people familiar with the matter, with top producers ready to take their time to examine the needs of the show after the departure of Chris Licht, who has been executive producer of the late-night mainstay since 2016. Licht’s decision to take a new role as the CEO of CNN once Discovery closes its acquisition of WarnerMedia leaked this weekend, well before the executive was able to formally inform George Cheeks, CEO of Paramount Global’s CBS operations, or Shari Redstone, chairman of the company, according to one of these people.
TV & VIDEOS
Seekingalpha.com

Discovery confirms CBS exec Licht as new CNN boss

Discovery (DISCA -2.3%) has confirmed that Chris Licht will lead CNN after the completion of Discovery's acquisition of WarnerMedia (T -1.4%) early in the second quarter this year. “I have known and admired Chris for more than 15 years and strongly believe he is the best person to lead CNN...
BUSINESS
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University alum Chris Licht selected as new CNN president

Syracuse University alumnus Chris Licht has been selected as the new president of CNN, according to multiple reports. The New York Times, Variety and CNN report Licht, a longtime television producer who co-created MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and currently serves as executive producer for Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” on CBS, will succeed Jeff Zucker as the head of CNN. Zucker resigned earlier this month over an undisclosed relationship with another CNN executive during the cable news network’s investigation into former host Chris Cuomo.
SYRACUSE, NY
Variety

Ned Eisenberg, Actor on ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ Dies at 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a stage and screen actor who played defense attorney Roger Kressler on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Detective Hauser in “Mare of Easttown,” has died. He was 65. His agents at Nicolosi & Co. confirmed his death. Eisenberg’s wife Patricia said in a statement, “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lord
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Neil Degrasse Tyson
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1 Lone Star’: Here’s Why Lisa Edelstein Is Leaving the Show

Fox series 9-1-1 Lone Star is a spinoff of the original 9-1-1 series set in Austin, Texas. The firefighter drama features an all-star cast with guest appearances from the likes of Liv Tyler along with mainstay actors including Rob Lowe who plays Owen Strand and his onscreen son, T.K. played by Ronen Rubenstein. In Season 2 of the series, 9-1-1 Lone Star introduces viewers to Owen’s ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, Gwyn Morgan played by Lisa Edelstein.
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Cnn#The Late Show#Cbs#Cnn Global#The Colbert News Network#The Colbert Report#Nbc
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Why Paramount Ordered More Episodes Instead of Renewing the Series

Last week, Paramount and Taylor Sheridan announced several projects that affect the growing “Yellowstone” and “1883” universe. “1883” was the first spin-off show to be developed by Paramount. It launched this past December and has done extremely well for the streaming service. That’s partially why Paramount ordered more episodes of the prequel series. But, that’s not the same as renewing it for Season 2.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Tucker Carlson appears to accuse Fox News colleague Jennifer Griffin of being a "flack" for the secretary of defense

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has made headlines over the past week for calling out her colleagues' falsehoods in discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday night, Carlson didn't directly mention Griffin's name. But he appeared to refer to her in introducing a segment featuring Ret. Col. Douglas MacGregor. “Unlike so many of the TV generals you see all day long, MacGregor is not angling for a board seat at Raytheon,” Carlson said. “Unlike many of the so-called reporters you see on television, he is not acting secretly as a flack for Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. No, Doug MacGregor is an honest man.” ALSO: Carlson is gaslighting his viewers days after his pro-Russia comments.
POLITICS
TVLine

Law & Order: Jesse L. Martin Addresses Potential Return to NBC Revival

There are plenty of familiar faces headed to NBC’s Law & Order revival, but will Jesse L. Martin‘s Detective Ed Green be one of them? During a Thursday appearance on the CBS’ The Talk (which you can check out below), Martin — who as an original cast member of The CW’s The Flash still plays Joe West — addressed the possibility of reprising his role as the Law & Order detective, whom he played from Seasons 10 through 18. “I certainly hope so. There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will,” Martin said before...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘The Rookie’ Sets FBI Spinoff Starring Niecy Nash With Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot Order

ABC is planning a spinoff of “The Rookie” with Niecy Nash set to star, Variety has confirmed. The new show will be introduced in a two-episode backdoor pilot during “The Rookie’s” current fourth season. While the mothership show focuses on the LAPD, the potential new show would focus on the FBI. Nash will guest star in the episodes as Simone Clark, described as a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Neighborhood Adds Tracy Morgan as Calvin's Wealthy Brother

Click here to read the full article. The Neighborhood is adding a branch to the Butler family tree, casting 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan in the frequently mentioned but never-before-seen role of Calvin’s brother Curtis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan will guest-star in the March 28 episode of the CBS comedy, aptly titled “Welcome to Bro Money, Bro Problems.” As longtime fans of the CBS comedy already know, Calvin resents Curtis’ relationship with their mother, who began favoring her younger son after he won the lottery. Curtis is described by THR as Calvins “frenetic younger brother” who possesses “a deep...
TV SERIES
extratv

‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy