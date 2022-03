Shorts: A summer staple, the only logical thing to put on when it’s 97 degrees and the humidity reaches the same digits. Of course, if you’re one of those men who heads into an office, please stick to the dress code; wear trousers, and just make sure the AC is on. But on weekends, days off, or if you’re working remotely, shorts are what you need. It’s too hot to wear anything else. So, don’t be afraid to show some leg, because we’re now living in a moment of really short inseams. Just ask Paul Mescal and Blake Griffin.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO