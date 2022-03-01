ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Nicole Phelps
 2 days ago

Léa Dickely and Hung La consider their new Kwaidan Editions collection a reset. Having built a reputation for pop colors, they stripped most of them away for fall. Instead, they pursued a monochrome look, in shades of beige, gray, and black. But if this was a collection of mostly neutrals, it...

Hypebae

Siren Basics Unveils Its New "Silkies" Underwear Collection

Following its “Abundance” range last year, gen-Z underwear label Siren Basics has expanded its catalog with a brand new “Silkies” collection. Inspired by organic materials and a sense of meditative tranquility, the intimates are crafted from air-spun, silk-soft fabric that is new to the brand. Available in a variety of rich neutral tones and vibrant colorways, the underwear offerings feature a higher rise fit and more coverage in comparison to the label’s other styles. “Siren aims to highlight the intentionality in the everyday, the intimate parts of our routine that can seem mundane — the sensation of soft skin in fresh bedsheets, or slipping on your favorite pair of briefs as you start your day,” the brand stated in a press release.
Vanity Fair

Iris Apfel, in Her 100th Year, Models Her New, Bright H&M Collection

Last September, Iris Apfel, in celebration of her 100th birthday weeks before, announced she had a new job as an H&M collaborator and the collection’s face. This is not the centenarian’s first modeling gig (she signed with IMG in 2019, and she has served as the cover girl for magazines like Dazed), nor is it her first collaboration, but it is her first modeling gig in which she’s flogging her own full collection, which will be available on April 14. “I just try to be myself,” she told me over video in November, while she was on the set of the shoot. “Wear what I like, style it the way I like it, and I hope that everybody else will like it.”
Refinery29

The Boho Leather Bag That Hundreds Of Reviewers Call “Perfect”

Does the perfect handbag exist? It's a question that we find ourselves asking quite often as shopping experts, especially when fashion month rolls around, bringing with it a flurry of eye-catching trends. But as much as we love ogling the luxe looks on display each season, the runway isn't always the best place to spot a sure-fire selection for a handbag that's guaranteed to please. Instead, we turn to the comments section for guidance, where satisfied customers can wax poetic about the tried-and-true finds. And if these reviewers are to believed — especially when they come in the hundreds — there's one purse floating out there on the interwebs that's just about as close to perfect as it gets. Meet: The Bianca, brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Paul and Lainie Schreiber, who founded Latico Leathers in 1984.
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
WWD

LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2022

It’s a sexed-up, nearly naked era, and LaQuan Smith is at the right place at the right time. On Monday night, the designer took over the Down Town Association in the Financial District, the fifth-oldest private club in New York City, founded in 1859. And it’s a safe bet...
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
Vogue Magazine

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 SAG Awards

A night when actors celebrate the talent of their peers, the Screen Actors Guild Awards calls for expressive fashion. Tonight at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger, the attendees went all out. After 2021’s virtual ceremony, the atmosphere was jubilant and the style steeped in references to cinema’s golden age.
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Curry Releases First Fashion Collection With JustFab

Click here to read the full article. Ayesha Curry is furthering her partnership with JustFab with her first full fashion collection. The actress and cookbook author is releasing her first apparel and shoewear collection as part of her new global design partnership with JustFab. The partnership comes after Curry and JustFab teamed in October for a footwear collection.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 Curry’s new collection, which debuts on JustFab on Tuesday, includes apparel pieces like dresses, jumpsuits, tops, trousers, shorts and...
NBC News

Why fashion experts recommend these Black-owned clothing brands

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. The fashion industry has significantly changed in recent...
TheDailyBeast

Shop Sustainably With Amazon’s New Aware Collection

As a part of Amazon's ongoing commitment to sustainability, the mega e-tailer has launched a new eco-friendly lifestyle brand, Amazon Aware that consists of beauty, clothing, and home goods that are all certified carbon neutral and meet Climate Pledge Friendly program design and manufacturing standards (vetted by third-party organizations including Climate Partner, Ecologo, and more).
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Is a Vision in Peach at the Off-White Show in Paris

If there were an equivalent to a prom king and queen for fashion month, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky would be it. Following a surprise appearance at Alessandro Michele’s Exquisite Gucci show in Milan—Rihanna in a puff of purple faux fur over her PVC and lace crop top, A$AP toting a monogrammed Gucci briefcase that may or may not have contained their plans for world domination—fashion’s favorite couple jetted to Paris to take in the Off-White fall 2022 show.
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the “London look.” The “good 4 u” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the “drivers license” singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a...
hypebeast.com

An adidas Collaboration Dominated Gucci's Fall 2022 Season

Gucci unveils its 2022 Fall collection, a colorful compendium of tailored suits and coats in collaboration with the German sportswear brand. Alessandro Michele deploys colorful, mixed materials for Gucci’s Fall 2022 collection, adapting adidas’ branded Trefoil and Three Stripes logo as a running visual motif throughout its lineup of extravagant sartorial suits, color-blocking knitwear, latex dresses and jackets. Punchy, bright plaid, pinstripe and monogram patterns accent a handful of the suits also adapting adidas’ Three Stripes logo, which vertically runs downside the blazer and pant seams. Michele drapes oversize coats over color-clashing ensembles with mixed materials like corduroy, chiffon, fur, and metallic overlays. Single-breasted blazers see oversize contrasting wide peak lapels with studded detailing along the structured shoulders and collars, followed by delicate lineup of sheered-out knitwear with intricate cutouts.
SHAPE

So Many Comfy Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon, Including 3 Podiatrist-Approved Brands

Runners and walkers know best: Comfy, supportive sneakers are one of life's greatest pleasures. Whether you like an airy, lightweight fit or prefer the feeling of stepping on a cloud, a great lace-up can make your favorite workout all the more enjoyable (and prevent injuries in the process). One problem? With so many sneakers on the market, it can be all too easy to make a regrettable purchase on 'just okay' running shoes. What's more, even if you're devoted to a particular pair, the cost of replacing them after miles of use can start to add up.
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
WWD

New York Label Vaquera Ready to Take Paris

Click here to read the full article. In March 2020, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee were riding high after a meeting with Adrian Joffe in Paris. The Comme des Garçons chief executive officer was considering investing in the brand through his Dover Street Market Paris development division. It was just what the sublimely subversive but cash-poor young designers needed.More from WWDVaquera RTW Fall 2022CLCF RTW Fall 2022Nour Hammour RTW Fall 2022 Inspired by fashion provocateurs Miguel Adrover and Martin Margiela, DiCaprio and Taubensee had been at work since 2015 in New York, earning a reputation for their conceptual designs, commenting on wealth...
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks casual jeans during London outing

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed an impromptu shopping trip out in London, paying a visit to Peter Jones in Sloane Square on Friday. In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the royal was photographed as she left the store, and she opted for a casual look for the trip to the shops. She had donned a grey cable knit jumper from Ralph Lauren, skinny jeans and boots and she made sure to keep warm with a large grey check coat. She also made sure to stay safe when she was in the store, as she was photographed wearing a blue disposable face mask.
