Before George Floyd and Michael Brown, there was Trayvon Martin. And this weekend marks ten years since the watershed moment that planted the seed for the Black Lives Matter movement we know today. In this episode of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders, Sam talks to two people about Trayvon and how his death changed the course of politics over the last decade: co-director of the Dream Defenders Nailah Summers-Polite, who came of age as an activist right after Trayvon's death, and Paul Butler, Georgetown law professor and former prosecutor, who now finds himself on the side of abolition.

