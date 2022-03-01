ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Everton-linked Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has assets frozen and handed EU travel ban over Ukraine invasion

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

RUSSIAN billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had his assets frozen and been handed an EU travel ban over the invasion of Ukraine in a move that could affect Everton.

The sanctions have been laid down in response to the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin last week which has led to a reported 352 civilian deaths, including 14 kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IddVQ_0eSIM0Qo00
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is the chairman of USM Holdings Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0HmE_0eSIM0Qo00
Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov owns the company and has had his assets frozen by the EU Credit: EPA

Russia declared yesterday that they would fight back against the EU over its support of Ukraine and warned the West not to supply the under-attack nation with weapons.

The fifth day of the invasion saw cluster and vacuum bomb attacks by Russia as Ukraine’s president accused Putin of war crimes.

And leader Volodymyr Zelensky said there would ‘definitely be an international tribunal’ for what he claimed was a ‘violation of all conventions’ before stating that ‘no one in the world will forgive you for killing peaceful Ukrainian people’ in a speech directed at Russia.

A number of countries and organisations, including the EU, have laid down sanctions against Russia over the invasion.

And now Premier League Everton may find themselves caught up in it due to USM Holding, the company that sponsors their training ground.

It is owned by Alisher Usmanov and he has now had his assets frozen by the EU as well as a travel ban.

An EU Council statement said: “Alisher Usmanov is a pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.”

They also added that Usmanov ‘actively supported materially or financially Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine'.

The Goodison Park club’s owner Farhad Moshiri is the chairman of USM Holdings.

However, it remains unknown how those sanctions will affect the Toffees.

A spokesperson for Usmanov has declined to comment, according to the BBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alisher Usmanov
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Premier League Everton#Eu Council#Usm Holdings
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
340K+
Followers
10K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy