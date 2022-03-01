ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Watch: U.N. envoys stage walkout as Russia's Lavrov begins address

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiplomats at the U.N. Human Rights Council in...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 202

NoLie
6d ago

Do you expect them to fly to Ukraine and fight? Yes, this might be something small on their part but it’s huge as well. It shows that Russia is not respected and that nothing coming out of their mouths is cared about.

Reply(3)
9
Show_your_sources
6d ago

Hey Trumpers!!! Look at that photo on the TV screen! That guy, Lavrov, is the very same Ruskie Trump invited to the Oval Office to celebrate their successful collusion efforts! Remember him?

Reply(29)
21
Gary Munson
6d ago

Oooogb, that ought to teach them Russians… a walk out.. meanwhile, Ukrainian civilians are being bombed to death… perhaps the walkout will bring comfort to the Ukrainian people who have lost loved ones…

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Walkout#U N#Geneva
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Russian foreign minister on nuclear strike potential: ‘We don’t have insane people’

Senior members of the Russian government were at least partly left out as President Vladimir Putin prepared for war, NBC News reporting indicates. Foreign Minister Lavrov tells Keir Simmons that reports of Putin’s mindset are “Western propaganda.” “We don’t have insane people. We have our military doctrine,” Lavrov says when asked about Russia’s potential for a nuclear strike.March 4, 2022.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
NBC News

NBC News

312K+
Followers
40K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy