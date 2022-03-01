Watch: U.N. envoys stage walkout as Russia's Lavrov begins address
Diplomats at the U.N. Human Rights Council in...www.nbcnews.com
Diplomats at the U.N. Human Rights Council in...www.nbcnews.com
Do you expect them to fly to Ukraine and fight? Yes, this might be something small on their part but it’s huge as well. It shows that Russia is not respected and that nothing coming out of their mouths is cared about.
Hey Trumpers!!! Look at that photo on the TV screen! That guy, Lavrov, is the very same Ruskie Trump invited to the Oval Office to celebrate their successful collusion efforts! Remember him?
Oooogb, that ought to teach them Russians… a walk out.. meanwhile, Ukrainian civilians are being bombed to death… perhaps the walkout will bring comfort to the Ukrainian people who have lost loved ones…
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 202