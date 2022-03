A 19-year-old university student was killed by lethal injection by her boyfriend to “relieve her from suffering”, say police.The victim, a University of Utah international student from China, was founded dead in a Salt Lake City motel room, according to authorities.Suspect Haoyu Wang, 26, who is also an international student from China, sent an email to a university employee stating that he had injected the victim with drugs “to relieve her from suffering.”The email also said that the couple would be dead before they could be found, but university police reached out to Salt Lake City Police who tracked them...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO