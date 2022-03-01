ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booher: Detroit Lions 2022 Mock Draft 1.0

By Christian Booher
 6 days ago

Brad Holmes is heading into his second draft as Detroit Lions general manager loaded with assets.

The Lions will have nine picks to start the draft, with the opportunity to do some wheeling and dealing.

With Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell working closely together, the team will try to build upon what it believed to be a strong finish to the 2021 season by putting together a solid draft class.

Here is my first stab at predicting what the Lions will do in the 2022 NFL Draft.

ROUND ONE

No. 2 overall -- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

No need to make things more difficult than they have to be. Hutchinson is the top EDGE prospect, narrowly ahead of Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. Though both are great players, Hutchinson had a better 2021 season, and exploded on to the scene.

Between the two top EDGE prospects, the Lions really can’t go wrong. Both are believed to have tremendous potential at the professional level. In this scenario, Detroit elects to stick with the in-state product.

No. 32 overall (via the Los Angeles Rams) -- Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Wide receiver is a clear position of need for the Lions heading into the offseason.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was dynamite in the second half, but many of the team’s other wideout options are in contract years with uncertain statuses moving into 2022.

Olave was the "Robin" to Garrett Wilson’s "Batman" at Ohio State, serving as a solid deep threat. He’s an excellent route runner with good hands, who is more than capable of taking the top off of defenses. He’s got good size, too, at 6-foot-1.

With this addition, the Lions add another young playmaker. Seeing him together with St. Brown would certainly be intriguing for fans.

ROUND TWO

No. 34 overall -- Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Maybe the biggest decision the Lions will make in the offseason is the fate of safety Tracy Walker III. Even if he returns, the team needs additional help in the secondary.

Enter Hill, who did a variety of things for the Wolverines' defense.

In his three seasons at Michigan, Hill played all over the secondary. He showed an ability to play in slot coverage, while also serving as a good gap defender in run situations. This versatility is what the Lions need, as injuries forced the team to play several players out of position in 2021.

In Hill, Detroit would get a defensive playmaker who could be plugged in anywhere on the unit’s back half.

ROUND THREE

No. 66 overall -- Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Harris was rock-solid for Alabama in 2021, plugging run lanes for the Crimson Tide’s defense all season long. The Lions have shown an affinity for this type of player, drafting Derrick Barnes in the fourth round in 2021.

Harris may have a higher ceiling than Barnes, as he looks to be on par, if not better, as an overall athlete.

The physical run stopper is also good in coverage against crossing routes, which is an important skill set to have at his position.

No. 97 overall (projected compensatory selection for N.Y. Giants signing WR Kenny Golladay) -- Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Bryant didn't get the shine that his teammate Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner got while at Cincinnati, but he was very good in his own right. He’s a long, rangy defender, who is solid in man-to-man coverage.

The Lions have plenty of young defensive backs, but adding another corner to the mix puts the pressure on the likes of Jeff Okudah to perform. Competition is never a bad thing.

ROUND FOUR

No picks

ROUND FIVE

No. 176 overall (projected comp. pick) -- Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

A versatile offensive lineman, Mays is a former five-star prospect out of high school. He’s played all over the offensive line, but many believe his best fit would be at guard. The Lions need depth at this position, making Mays a good fit.

ROUND SIX

No. 179 overall -- Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State

Heyward is a converted running back who fits the mold of what Campbell is looking for. He’s a physical player who can be used in a variety of ways.

The Lions need a third tight end, and Heyward fits the bill. He’ll be a good H-back, who can do a number of things well.

No. 218 (projected comp. pick) -- D’vonte Price, RB, Florida International

Price was a do-it-all guy for a struggling FIU program. He’s good between the tackles, and has the speed to excel laterally. There’s also some pass-catching skill, which will be needed to carve out a role among a crowded group of running backs looking to stick in Detroit.

ROUND SEVEN

No. 240 overall -- Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State

In Brooks, the Lions are taking a chance on a player that needs development. However, it could lead to a big payoff.

He lacks some of the instincts that other players have naturally. However, he’s a talented player who could carve out a role on special teams first.

The Lions are going big on player development, and Brooks exactly fits that mold.

