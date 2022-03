In days gone by riders faced a choice: shallow climbing wheels that were light as a feather but caused more drag, or a set of deep-section aero wheels that weren’t so sprightly when the roads tipped upwards. With the new Hunt Aerodynamicist 32 wheelset, or to give it its full title the Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD carbon spoke disc, Hunt has released a set of wheels that are lighter than all but the Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayers in our best lightweight wheels guide, but with some concessions to pace on the flat too.

BICYCLES ・ 1 DAY AGO