NEWBERRY — You know, as the saying goes, “good things come in small packages,” well, that is the way it has been for the Newberry YMCA Eels swim team. Last weekend, the team took five state qualifiers to the South Carolina USA State Swim Meet in Greenville. The team, made up of five swimmers and no relays, placed 16th overall.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 11 MINUTES AGO