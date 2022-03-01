ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volkswagen and Cerence expand strategic partnership to power conversational AI

By Manshi Mamtora
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) has selected Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) to power voice and conversational AI in its next-generation infotainment system, first available in the...

seekingalpha.com

MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Keeps Cheating: Gets $1 Billion Fine This Time

The General Court of the European Union dismissed all arguments by Volkswagen claiming it shouldn’t pay $992 million in fines. This week a lower court found VW’s truck maker Scania guilty of price-fixing with other manufacturers for over 14 years. The courts and EU antitrust regulators have called it a “cartel.” Let’s be honest; VW just can’t seem to run its business by the rules, as we’ve seen worldwide with its Dieselgate scandals. And now this.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lucid Group inks agreements for Saudi Arabia production

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) fell after the close on Monday after reporting a larger-than-anticipated loss for Q4. The 2022 production outlook from Lucid was for a range of 12,000 to 14,000 Lucid Air vehicles pushed out. The electric vehicle startup said the forecast reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

KNIPEX Tools Launches New Website for its U.S. Audience

BUFFALO GROVE, IL — KNIPEX Tools introduces its new website for U.S. consumers, which includes responsive web design, extensive product sorting and filtering capabilities and improved imagery. The website now features a video library, careers page and frequently asked questions. Visitors can also access the new KNIPEX merchandising site...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Announces Test Results For Next-Gen Battery Tech

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, provided an update on its next-generation solid-state polymer battery technology, which is a significant advancement over today’s current lithium-ion batteries. According to the update, Mullen’s testing of solid-state polymer cells reveals the potential for a 150-kilowatt-hour battery pack that delivers over 600-plus miles of range and highlights an 18-minute DC fast charge, which can yield over 300 miles of range. The company is working towards utilizing solid-state polymer battery packs in its second generation Mullen FIVE EV Crossovers, with in-vehicle prototype testing set for 2025. “We’ve conducted successful testing and will begin pack level development next,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The test data collected shows an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries. To sum up, we tested our 300 Ah (ampere hour) cell, which yielded 343 Ah at 4.3 volts, and the results surpassed all expectations. We can say with almost certainty that this technology, once implemented on the Mullen FIVE, will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge. The future is bright for Mullen Automotive.”
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Grid Dynamics expands footprint to India via partnership with Cygnet Infotech

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) announced the creation of Grid Dynamics India via a strategic partnership with Cygnet Infotech. The partnership represents the first of several expansion phases that GDYN is planning in South Asia for 2022 and beyond. "Extending our operations to India enables us to tap into the scalable talent...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

CRH to divest its building envelope business to KPS Capital Partners

CRH (NYSE:CRH) has entered into a binding agreement to divest Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE), its Building Envelope business to KPS Capital Partners, LP for an enterprise value of $3.8B; which consists of cash of $3.45B together with a transfer of lease liabilities of $0.35B. Completion of the transaction is expected in...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lightning eMotors expands Colorado manufacturing facility

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) expanded its manufacturing campus in Loveland, Colorado by 102K sq. ft. to over 226K sq. ft. and reconfigured workstations in the plant to incorporate advanced automation and augmented reality systems. The expanded production capacity expected to support up to 1.5K complete zero emission vehicles and powertrain systems...
LOVELAND, CO
Digital Trends

How 5G could make cars better connected

Your next car could soon be a lot more connected thanks to fast wireless. Verizon said it is partnering with Audi to embed some vehicles with 5G. Observers say it’s part of a movement to bring 5G to cars to enable personalized mobile services, new driver-assistance features, and connected innovations.
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
pocketnow.com

Upcoming Windows 11 update will finally simplify managing Bluetooth devices

Microsoft finally streamlined Windows 11 updates a few weeks ago, dividing the updates into Dev, Beta, and Release Preview channels. The company has now pushed Windows 11 Build 22563 to the Insiders. The update comes with a number of changes, and one of the most noticeable changes is how managing Bluetooth devices work on Windows.
SOFTWARE
WWD

LeSportsac and Rowing Blazers Announce New Strategic Partnership

Click here to read the full article. LeSportsac and Rowing Blazers have joined forces to create a new paradigm in brand collaborations. Arc En Ciel is a new collection designed by LeSportsac’s in-house team using specific references provided by Rowing Blazers’ chief executive officer and creative director Jack Carlson. He will help oversee creative of the long-term partnership, and has kicked things off with a collection inspired by vintage tennis bag shapes that launch today on LeSportsac’s website priced from $55 for a coin purse to $250 for a weekender.More from WWDAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work Capsule CollectionLuxury Handbag Resale Firm...
TENNIS
Seekingalpha.com

Plug Power: Buy The 'Meme' Stock With Robust Fundamentals

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is positioning itself for success in the green hydrogen market, given the massive global push for reduced greenhouse emissions by 2030. The company's technology is highly adapted for multiple green energy applications, as seen through its numerous partnerships with Renault, Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd (FFI), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), and an energy manufacturing giant, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).
ENERGY INDUSTRY

