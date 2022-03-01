World Taekwondo revokes Putin's honorary black belt a day after he loses presidential role with International Judo Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport's international governing body today over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

World Taekwondo said Moscow's actions in Ukraine went against the sport's vision of 'peace is more precious than triumph' as they revoked the Russian President's honorary award.

Putin, who does not practise taekwondo, received the honorary black belt - an award given to those who have made a significant contribution to the sport - in 2013 by World Taekwondo Federation President Choue Chung-won.

The move comes a day after the Russian leader was suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a judo training session at the Yug-Sport sport and training complex in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, in 2019

As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighbouring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as Russian-linked businesses.

The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year's football World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its ally Belarus.

World Taekwondo, which governs international federations for the sport, was the latest to condemn Putin, said Moscow's actions went against the sport's vision.

'In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr Vladimir Putin in November 2013,' the Seoul-based body said in an official statement.

It added that official taekwondo events would not be organised in Russia or Belarus.

Russian vehicles are seen driving through the city of Ivankiv, north of Kyiv, as Russian forces attempt to surround it and bomb it into submission using increasingly brutal weapons

A destroyed Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle is seen next to a spent missile casing in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, which came under attack from 'cluster' munitions on Monday

In line with the IOC's urging, the flags and anthems of both countries will also not be displayed or played at taekwondo events around the world.

'World Taekwondo's thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war,' it said.

Putin does not actually do taekwondo, but is instead accomplished in judo, another martial art, and has long served as an honorary president to the International Judo Federation (IJF).

On Sunday the IJF suspended his status as honorary president and ambassador to the sport.

Judo's governing body said: 'In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin's status as honorary president and ambassador of the International Judo Federation,' said the IJF in a statement.

The IJF have also called off their prestigious Grand Slam competition, which was due to take place in Russian city Kazan in May.

It comes after the International Olympic Committee called on all sports federations to cancel or move all international events in Russia.