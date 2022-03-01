ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

World Taekwondo revokes Putin's honorary black belt a day after he loses presidential role with International Judo Federation

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline, Afp
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport's international governing body today over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

World Taekwondo said Moscow's actions in Ukraine went against the sport's vision of 'peace is more precious than triumph' as they revoked the Russian President's honorary award.

Putin, who does not practise taekwondo, received the honorary black belt - an award given to those who have made a significant contribution to the sport - in 2013 by World Taekwondo Federation President Choue Chung-won.

The move comes a day after the Russian leader was suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVor1_0eSIJ1Z000
Putin, who does not do taekwondo, received the honorary black belt - an award given to those who have made a significant contribution to the sport - in 2013 by World Taekwondo Federation President Choue Chung-won
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11v4E6_0eSIJ1Z000
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a judo training session at the Yug-Sport sport and training complex in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, in 2019

As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighbouring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as Russian-linked businesses.

The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year's football World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its ally Belarus.

World Taekwondo, which governs international federations for the sport, was the latest to condemn Putin, said Moscow's actions went against the sport's vision.

'In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr Vladimir Putin in November 2013,' the Seoul-based body said in an official statement.

It added that official taekwondo events would not be organised in Russia or Belarus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xC4JR_0eSIJ1Z000
Russian vehicles are seen driving through the city of Ivankiv, north of Kyiv, as Russian forces attempt to surround it and bomb it into submission using increasingly brutal weapons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfIto_0eSIJ1Z000
A destroyed Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle is seen next to a spent missile casing in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, which came under attack from 'cluster' munitions on Monday

In line with the IOC's urging, the flags and anthems of both countries will also not be displayed or played at taekwondo events around the world.

'World Taekwondo's thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war,' it said.

Putin does not actually do taekwondo, but is instead accomplished in judo, another martial art, and has long served as an honorary president to the International Judo Federation (IJF).

On Sunday the IJF suspended his status as honorary president and ambassador to the sport.

Judo's governing body said: 'In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin's status as honorary president and ambassador of the International Judo Federation,' said the IJF in a statement.

The IJF have also called off their prestigious Grand Slam competition, which was due to take place in Russian city Kazan in May.

It comes after the International Olympic Committee called on all sports federations to cancel or move all international events in Russia.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judo#Russian#Ukrainian
CNBC

Pentagon orders departure of U.S. troops in Ukraine as Russia crisis escalates

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered U.S. troops who deployed to Ukraine last year to leave the country and reposition elsewhere in Europe. The new marching order comes as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops equipped with advanced weaponry line Ukraine's eastern border and the northern border with Belarus, a Moscow ally.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The $220million U.S. Air Force spy plane roaming the empty skies above Ukraine: How high-tech drone has circled above Russian troops for hours at a time during the standoff with Putin

While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy