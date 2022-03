The Weeknd has had a lot of bad luck trying to tour his recent music. Before he dropped After Hours, he announced its supporting tour with Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver and 88Glam. Unfortunately, this was at the top of 2020, so of course it couldn’t go through. The dates were then announced for June of 2021, but in February, The Weeknd once again postponed the dates due to the pandemic. The tour was now set to take place at the top of 2022.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO