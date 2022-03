Continuing the Franklin family legacy! Aretha Franklin’s 15-year-old granddaughter, Grace, auditioned for season 20 of American Idol. “I was really close to my grandma,” the teenager said of the late Grammy winner during the Sunday, February 27, episode prior to trying out. “I got to see her all the time. I used to travel with her a lot. I don’t think I could fully grasp the fact that she was known worldwide. Because to me, she was always just grandma.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO