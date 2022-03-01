Matt Barr to Star in ‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot at The CW

Cal Fire is a passion project for Thieriot, who came up with the idea and co-wrote the pilot based on his experiences growing up in Northern California's fire country, where prison inmates are regularly enlisted to fight wildfires. Because of Cal Fire, Thieriot is the only SEAL Team star not signed on for the recently renewed Season 6. But according to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, "if Cal Fire gets picked up to series, he could potentially do both shows. I hear everyone is talking and there are positive signs that things would be figured out." Because of the uncertainty, SEAL Team's Season 5 finale ended on a cliffhanger for Thieriot's character, Clay Spenser. Andreeva says that on Cal Fire, "Thieriot will play the lead character, young convict Bode Donovan...Seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region."

