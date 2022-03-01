ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Barr to Star in ‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot at The CW

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 3 days ago

Matt Barr, who plays Hoyt Rawlins in The CW‘s Walker, has been cast in the upcoming spinoff sequel Walker: Independence as...

‘Walker’: Jared Padalecki Gets New Partner As Ashley Reyes Joins CW Drama As Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father, American Gods) has been tapped as a lead opposite Jared Padalecki in the CW’s Walker. Reyes, who has joined the cast as a series regular, will first appear in the next episode, “Nudge”, slated to premiere March 3. Reyes succeeds Lindsay Morgan who exited Walker earlier this season for personal reasons after playing Walker’s (Padalecki) partner Micki Ramirez since the pilot. Reyes will play a new character, Cassie, who is Walker’s new partner. A spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state...
Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
‘L.A. Law’: Juliana Harkavy To Star In ABC Revival Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Arrow alumna Juliana Harkavy has been cast as a lead in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama. She joins original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, as well as fellow new series regulars Hari Nef, Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff and John Harlan Kim. In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins...
Matt Barr
The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
Everything to Know About 'Walker: Independence,' a 'Walker' Prequel Set in The Late 1800s

It seems like just yesterday we were all hyped about the arrival of Jared Padalecki's Walker, and now the drama series is well into its second season on the CW. The series is a reimagining of the beloved Chuck Norris action series from the 1990s. In it, Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) balances a busy schedule of busting bad guys all while trying to raise his teenage children in the absence of his dearly departed matriarch.
Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
SEAL Team star Max Thieriot to star in CBS drama pilot Cal Fire, may juggle both shows

Cal Fire is a passion project for Thieriot, who came up with the idea and co-wrote the pilot based on his experiences growing up in Northern California's fire country, where prison inmates are regularly enlisted to fight wildfires. Because of Cal Fire, Thieriot is the only SEAL Team star not signed on for the recently renewed Season 6. But according to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, "if Cal Fire gets picked up to series, he could potentially do both shows. I hear everyone is talking and there are positive signs that things would be figured out." Because of the uncertainty, SEAL Team's Season 5 finale ended on a cliffhanger for Thieriot's character, Clay Spenser. Andreeva says that on Cal Fire, "Thieriot will play the lead character, young convict Bode Donovan...Seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region."
The CW Welcomes “All American: Homecoming”

The CW is giving us a new series and we are excited! Two of the “All American: Homecoming” stars, Geffri Maya and Peyton Alex Smith, chatted about the excitement surrounding the show and the significance of filming a show that heavily incorporates an HBCU campus. For more information...
‘Walker: Independence’ Looks for Its American Frontier

When the new CW spinoff Walker: Independence was announced, a lot of folks got interested quickly. Now it seems production is starting. Well, the pilot director and executive producer have started to look for locations to shoot. When doing a western, you gotta have some scenery. No one is expecting The CW to put out a show like 1883 but hopefully, they will be able to avoid using cheesy CGI backgrounds as much as possible. There is a lot that still has to go into this production before it is actually a real thing, though.
‘Woman On Fire’: Sharon Stone To Produce & Star In Film Adaptation Of Upcoming Lisa Barr Novel

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone (The Flight Attendant, Ratched) has optioned the rights to Lisa Barr’s upcoming novel Woman on Fire, inking a deal to produce and star in a film adaptation. In the novel set for release via HarperCollins on March 1, a savvy, young journalist gets embroiled in a major international art scandal centered around a Nazi-looted masterpiece, and must contemplate whether finding the painting and exposing its dark history is worth her life. The thriller laced with sex, art and history forces readers to question where the line should be drawn between the pursuit...
Matt Barr to reprise his role as Hoyt Rawlins in Walker prequel series... kind of

The CW's Walker spin-off is coming together. EW has confirmed that Walker: Independence has cast Matt Barr to reprise his role as Hoyt Rawlins… kind of. Walker: Independence is a prequel series to Walker, which is currently airing its second season on the CW. The spin-off is a one-hour drama set in the late 1800s that follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while journeying West. As she seeks revenge, Abby crosses paths with the lovable rogue Hoyt Rawlins (Barr). The pair end up in Independence, Texas — a town where nothing is what it seems — where they encounter an eclectic group of residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams.
Kaley Cuoco Gives Her Thoughts on Co-Star Pete Davidson Following Kanye "Ye" West's Music Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Pete Davidson Amid "Eazy" Backlash. Kaley Cuoco is anything but flighty when it comes to supporting her Meet Cute co-star, Pete Davidson. On Thursday, March 3, the Flight Attendant actress shared some kind words for her castmate after Kanye "Ye" West, who has been vocal about his displeasure for Pete's ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian, released a music video that showed a clay figure in the comedian's likeness getting kidnapped and buried alive. The visuals drew backlash on social media, with several stars publicly defending Pete.
