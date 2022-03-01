ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Preview: Bad Pond Festival 2022

upsetmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus, check out a live vid of Phoxjaw smashing it at last year's event. The days are getting longer, the skies (sometimes) a bit brighter - and so thoughts start to turn towards the spring and summer, and all those festivals we're looking forward to getting back to. One...

www.upsetmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Country Public Radio

First Person: Music's positive impact on the world, Kingston Canadian Film Festival preview

Mitch TeichFirst Person: Music's positive impact on the world, Kingston Canadian Film Festival preview. On the February edition of First Person, we meet musician and researcher Tracy Lipke-Perry. The assistant professor at SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music explains what's happening in our brain when we listen to music - and how music can be a force for good in both physical and mental health. Later, ahead of a North Country concert, musician and musicologist Jeremy Dutcher shares the amazing story of finding the music of his First Nation ancestors, and both using it and adapting it in his own music. We'll hear some of his new album, as well. Plus, we'll look ahead to next week's North Country Bookmarks and an episode that crosses time and space. And the Kingston Canadian Film Festival returns to in-person showings (some of them, anyway) when the curtain goes up in a week. We'll speak with the festival's director about why physical film festivals still matter in the digital age.
KINGSTON, NY
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Road closures in Ellesmere to help toads hop to ponds

Two roads are being partially closed overnight for two months to allow toads to return to their breeding ponds. The amphibians are coming out of hibernation in Ellesmere, Shropshire Council said. Short sections of Swan Hill and Caegoody Lane will be shut from 19:00 to 05:00 every day until 30...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
North Country Public Radio

When Adirondack ponds freeze, winter adventures await

The North Country is full of rivers and ponds, many of which freeze over the winter. If the ice is thick enough, the frozen surfaces open up new landscapes to explore, whether on skis, snowshoes or a snowmobile. Emily RussellWhen Adirondack ponds freeze, winter adventures await. Amy Feiereisel and I...
BLOOMINGDALE, NY
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponds#Small Pond Records#The Price Of Life#Torx
SheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulSpoilers

In Soaps.com’s newest Bold & Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11, Deacon runs to the rescue, Sheila — unsurprisingly — just can’t help herself from sharing her triumph over Brooke with someone, and Grace causes chaos as she interferes in Paris’ love life. Will the truth come out about her extracurricular activities with Carter? Read on to find out what will go down and to discover which couple will share a heart-wrenching moment!
TV SERIES
Tennis World Usa

Baby Tiger Woods, the Instagram viral video

Golf.obsession post a video about an incredible junior golf swing in full flow in front of a famous Tiger Woods photograph while in the comfort of his family's living room. The video starts with the little boy taking a quick look at Woods before placing his eyes back on the ball and then swinging beautifully through to impact.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
countryliving.com

People Are Bombarding The Chicks's Social Media After the Group Announces New Tour

That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy