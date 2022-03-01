Preview: Bad Pond Festival 2022

Mitch TeichFirst Person: Music's positive impact on the world, Kingston Canadian Film Festival preview. On the February edition of First Person, we meet musician and researcher Tracy Lipke-Perry. The assistant professor at SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music explains what's happening in our brain when we listen to music - and how music can be a force for good in both physical and mental health. Later, ahead of a North Country concert, musician and musicologist Jeremy Dutcher shares the amazing story of finding the music of his First Nation ancestors, and both using it and adapting it in his own music. We'll hear some of his new album, as well. Plus, we'll look ahead to next week's North Country Bookmarks and an episode that crosses time and space. And the Kingston Canadian Film Festival returns to in-person showings (some of them, anyway) when the curtain goes up in a week. We'll speak with the festival's director about why physical film festivals still matter in the digital age.

