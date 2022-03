When Bad Omens released their eponymous debut album in 2016, they sounded a little too close to Sempiternal-era Bring Me The Horizon for comfort. Throw in a bizarre row with proposed tourmates The Amity Affliction and Senses Fail that appeared to revolve around the font size on a tour poster, and the omens weren’t great for the band to become a metalcore fixture. Follow-up Finding God Before God Finds Me was a bold step forward, though, and new album The Death of Peace of Mind finds the Virginians really starting to stamp their own mark on proceedings.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO