ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Grosenick, Studnicka & More

By Scott Roche
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is plenty going on with the Boston Bruins as they continue their West Coast trip with the trade deadline approaching in less than three weeks. While things are getting interesting in Boston, some of the Black and Gold’s prospects are having good seasons with their respective teams....

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Walleye sign forward Brent Pedersen

The Walleye have signed for Brent Pedersen, a left winger who has spent the majority of his career in the American Hockey League. Pedersen, a native of Arthur, Ontario, last played in the 2019-20 season with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.
NHL
Blue Seat

Chytil in, Barron out as Gallant changes lines

Filip Chytil will make his return to the lineup after a pair of questionable scratches. His return comes not at the expense of Greg McKegg, but at Morgan Barron, as Gerard Gallant changes the lines again. The trade deadline can’t come soon enough, as these forward lines are baffling. The...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins' top prospect draws lofty comparison from his WHL coach

If you're wondering why some consider Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell untouchable ahead of the 2022 NHL trade deadline, Barclay Parneta makes a pretty compelling case. Parneta is the general manager of the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants, where Lysell is playing after the Bruins selected him 21st overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Weekly: Fight for Your Right (to Party)

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Studnicka
Person
Troy Grosenick
Person
Oskar Steen
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Jakub Lauko
NBC Sports

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Roundup: NHL Russian players facing threats, Nils Lundkvist big weekend, and more

The New York Rangers and NHL teams across the league are being asked to beef up security for their Russian players. Per TSN’s Darren Dreger, he spoke with agent Dan Milstein, who also represents Blueshirts’ prospect Vitali Kravtsov, about the safety of Russian-born players. Milstein said that some of his clients have received “real threats” both in-person and via social media.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Janmark, Martinez & More

In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, both Max Pacioretty and Mattias Janmark were forced to miss Tuesday’s game against the San Jose Sharks, and could miss extended time moving forward. Meanwhile, Alec Martinez continues to progress from his facial laceration but is not yet ready for a return. In other news, the Golden Knights victory on Tuesday was extra special for head coach Pete DeBoer, as it marked the 500th win of his coaching career.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence Bruins#Bruins Prospects Report#The Boston Bruins#The Black And Gold#The Hockey Writers#Lysell Leading Giants#Scoring Since The Bruins#The Vancouver Giants#The Western Hockey League#Whl#The Vancouver Canucks#The Prospects Challenge
Pro Hockey Rumors

Qualifying offer hampering Jake DeBrusk's chances for trade?

After a challenging 2020-2021 season, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded from the team. The team acknowledged his request, but since then there has been seemingly little progress towards a resolution of the issue. That lack of progress should not be confused with a retraction of the request, though. DeBrusk still desires a trade from the Bruins, and as Pierre LeBrun of TSN explains, DeBrusk’s camp is “willing to work on an extension to help facilitate a deal” so that the player can be traded to another team. For an acquiring team to retain an unextended DeBrusk’s rights beyond this season, they would have to issue him a qualifying offer worth $4.41M against the cap. LeBrun notes that “a lot of teams are concerned” about that figure, which could explain why DeBrusk remains a Bruin several months after his request to be traded became public.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs-Sabres Rivalry Is NHL’s Most Underrated

Though it’s far from the National Hockey League’s premier rivalry, there’s still quite a bit of hockey history between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres, and it’s easy to tell why. Situated just 100 miles apart via Ontario’s historic Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW), the two cities share numerous similarities of both culture and geography. The Maple Leafs are undoubtedly the more marquee team, but the Sabres have a rich heritage of their own.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways From Devils’ Impressive 7-2 Win vs. Canucks

After a frustrating 8-5 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday evening, the New Jersey Devils responded with a decisive 7-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first period and did not look back after then. Here are five takeaways ahead of tonight’s tilt against the Blue Jackets in Columbus.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Oilers Players Benefiting Most From Jay Woodcroft Hiring

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland decided to fire Dave Tippet and promote Jay Woodcroft from the American Hockey League to take over head coaching duties for the Oilers, and so far, the move is paying dividends. The club is much improved defensively and went undefeated in the first five games under the new coaching staff.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Trade Deadline: Which Players Are Off-Limits?

As we near the 2022 NHL trade deadline, the Dallas Stars have some names of interest around the league. While they sit just outside the playoff picture with 30 games remaining, they also have some large contract players coming to the end of their deals this summer. Stars That Are...
NHL
theScore

Scheifele: 'I'll answer the bell' if Evans wants to fight

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele says he's willing to drop the gloves if Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans seeks out a fight to avenge the controversial hit Scheifele delivered in last year's playoffs. "If Jake Evans wants to fight me, I'll answer the bell for sure," Scheifele said ahead of...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks: 4 Trade Destinations for Tyler Myers

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly exploring defenceman Tyler Myers‘ trade value, as reported by The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta. “They want to wait a couple of weeks to see how the team performs and exactly what the marketplace has to bear for some of their players, including Tyler Myers,” Pagnotta said last Tuesday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Breaking Down the Kraken’s 7 Game Losing Streak

The Seattle Kraken are in a tailspin, having lost their past seven games. This is now the second-longest losing streak this season for them, only behind the nine-game streak they faced between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15. Here is a breakdown of what has gone wrong over the past seven games.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

San Jose Sharks acquire goaltender Alex Stalock from Edmonton Oilers

Another goaltender was dealt for future considerations Wednesday night, as Alex Stalock is now on his way to the San Jose Sharks from the Edmonton Oilers. The veteran netminder was originally not expected to play at all this season after being diagnosed with myocarditis but has now appeared in five games for the Bakersfield Condors.
NHL
NBC Sports

Should Bruins not trade DeBrusk? Here's why keeping him makes sense

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's name has been front and center in trade rumors and speculation since his trade request became public in late November, and it seemed that at some point the team would eventually move him. But after another stellar performance that included a hat trick and an...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Acquire Michael McNiven: Everything You Need to Know

On Wednesday, Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving made his second deal of the season with the Montreal Canadiens, acquiring goaltender Michael McNiven in exchange for future considerations. While this trade wasn’t anywhere near the blockbuster the Tyler Toffoli deal was, it gives the organization another young netminder, and for an extremely cheap price as well.
NHL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kraken snap 7-game skid with 4-3 win over Predators

SEATTLE — Colin Blackwell scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against the Nashville Predators. Blackwell’s goal came a little more than three minutes into the third, and was the first short-handed tally of...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy