YoungBoy Never Broke Again has scored a partial victory in his federal firearms case in his home state of Louisiana. According to court documents filed on Feb. 24, obtained by XXL today (March 2), Judge Shelly D. Dick of the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana has granted one of the motions the rapper's legal team presented, which would suppress—or exclude—evidence via an SD Media card that contained both video and images that appear to show YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gauden, possessing firearms. The motion to suppress the firearm evidence that was obtained at the time of YB's arrest in Baton Rouge, La. in September of 2020, however, was denied.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO