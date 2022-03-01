ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three students use Safe2Tell to promote healing and mental health

Gillette News Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis could just be a story about three high...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

WTOP

Montgomery County students speak up about mental health

Montgomery County, Maryland, students told leaders and school officials that more mental health support and resources are needed for students in the public schools. Council member Tom Hucker hosted a Zoom session Wednesday night giving students the opportunity to speak out on the issue of mental health. “Coming straight from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Panhandle Post

Nebraska bill would improve access to mental health services for students

The Education Committee heard testimony Feb. 22 on a bill intended to improve access to mental and behavioral health services for public school students. LB852, introduced by Omaha Sen. Jen Day, would require each district to designate at least one employee in each school building who has knowledge of community behavioral health service providers and other resources for students and families.
NEBRASKA STATE
#High School
Benzinga

This Company Reports Using Ketamine To Treat Mental Health Disorders

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Mental health and substance abuse disorders are reportedly on the rise around the world, and healthcare providers are discovering alternatives to traditional medications to treat them, including psychedelics and ketamine.
MENTAL HEALTH
KEYC

GHEC school resource officer promotes mental health conversations

GRANADA, Minn. (KEYC) - In 2020, Officer Christopher Gerhardt became the first school resource officer of the Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School. As an SRO, his job is to assist the school in maintaining a safe and secure environment, but for the officer, his job doesn’t stop there. After losing...
GRANADA, MN
Gillette News Record

‘Ask a Professional’ at district's online event

Anyone with questions about social media, mental health, drug abuse and technology will have their questions answered by a panel of professionals at 7 p.m. Thursday online. The virtual event will include members from the YES House, police department, school administration and the director of juvenile services.
SOCIAL MEDIA
WTOL-TV

Using 'hygge' to boost your mental health

CLEVELAND — We continue our morning boost series that discusses ways to give you more energy! Today we're addressing the mental side of it all. We talked with clinical psychologist Dr. Sheerli Ratner at MetroHealth for some of her expert advice. First, you can try the "InSight" app, which...
CLEVELAND, OH
Upworthy

Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose

Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly. My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it .
EDUCATION
technologynetworks.com

Unexpected Element in the Aging Process Discovered

VUB professor Ann Massie and her research group Neuro-Aging & Viro-Immunotherapy have published a surprising finding in an article in the leading journal Molecular Psychiatry. They have discovered a strategy that results in prolonged life expectancy and counteracts memory loss during the aging process. Professor Ann Massie: "According to figures...
SCIENCE

