10 Best Groove Metal Albums Ever, Chosen by Dagoba

The dense, iridescent drone of an untold number of singing cicadas seeps into Now, the 2021 sophomore full-length by Damon Locks’s Black Monument Ensemble. In August and September 2020, 11 of the collective’s members gathered to record at Edgewater’s Experimental Sound Studio, both inside and out back in the garden behind the building—and the environmental sounds audible on the album carry the resonant signature of summer’s heat, which sticks to the group’s melodies like a sweaty shirt. The insects don’t overwhelm the music, and thanks to tasteful editing their song sometimes drops in and out the same way Locks’s weathered samples do. The cicadas get plenty of airtime on “Now (Forever Momentary Space),” and their unruly pulse sometimes seems to react to the ensemble, slipping into a polyrhythm or aligning with a beat. “I hope y’all don’t cut the cicadas out,” clarinetist Angel Bat Dawid says at the song’s close. “That ending, wooo, they sounded good.”

