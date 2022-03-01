ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details Here On Why 1883 Is A One and Done Series

By clane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh man, I am So disappointed. I was thinking and hoping that the Tim and Faith series 1883 was renewed for a second season. I was mistaken. According to executive producer David Glasser who recently spoke to Hollywood Reporter, 1883 is a one and done series. I knew there...

Person
David Glasser
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
