ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Woman, 58, rescued after falling through ice on Mississippi River while snowshoeing

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQGO5_0eSIAmNT00
Melissa Turtinen

A 58-year-old woman who was snowshoeing on the Mississippi River was rescued from an island after falling through the ice.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said Monday the Fort Ripley woman was snowshoeing at about 9:16 a.m. on Feb. 25 about nine miles north of Little Falls in Ripley Township when she fell through the ice up to her knees.

The woman got back onto the ice and made her way to a nearby island, where she called 911 for help. Deputies and the Minnesota DNR responded and rescued her, bringing her back to shore. She was treated by paramedics.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen credits the woman for providing detailed information about where she was to 911 dispatchers. He also said he's proud of the coordinated effort to rescue the woman, which led to a successful ending.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Little Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Little Falls, MN
City
Fort Ripley, MN
County
Morrison County, MN
Morrison County, MN
Accidents
Morrison County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Little Falls, MN
Accidents
Bring Me The News

Charges: Woman, 20, assaulted mom, burned down their Lake Minnetonka mansion

A woman is accused of using gasoline and a candle to set her family's Lake Minnetonka mansion on fire in December. Sophia Christine Schultz, 20, of Minnetonka Beach, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree arson and misdemeanor domestic assault in connection to the Dec. 27, 2021, fire that destroyed her family's multi-million dollar home.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River#Snowshoeing#Accident#The Minnesota Dnr
Bring Me The News

Trucker convoys to reach Fargo, Sioux Falls Thursday before crossing into Minnesota

Two separate groups of truckers, traveling east under the "American Freedom Convoy" umbrella, are set to cross into and through Minnesota by the end of the week. One convoy leaving from Minot, North Dakota, is expected to reach Fargo around 5 p.m. Thursday, after which the drivers will head into Minnesota and spend the nights in the Sauk Centre area, according to a recently updated online schedule. On Friday morning the group, taking the "Midwest Route," will continue on I-94 to Hudson.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Bring Me The News

Tuesday update: Weekend winter storm will pack a punch in Minnesota

Rain, freezing rain, sleet and heavy snow are likely when a storm system that is expected to pack a punch engulfs Minnesota Friday through Sunday. The National Weather Service is still hesitant to discuss totals, but is saying accumulations are likely. It probably won't be until Thursday before it has confidence in what types of precipitation will fall in specific locations, and how much of it piles up.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Big winter storm could slam Minnesota this week

A big storm system could bring all types of wintry precipitation to Minnesota and Wisconsin later this week, as the National Weather Service (NWS) continues to discuss a "potentially significant storm system Friday night through Saturday night." Snow and ice accumulations are "likely," the NWS Twin Cities says, with the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

10 injured in crash involving school bus in Rochester

Three people were hospitalized and seven children were treated at the scene after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash involved a Toyota Camry, Ford Edge and a school bus that were all going southbound on Highway 52 at Civic Center Drive at around 9:15 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Investigators reveal new details in unsolved 2001 killing of MN woman

Investigators believe the person who killed Rachel Anthony in 2001 was buying Mickey's Malt Liquor and Kool cigarettes the night she disappeared. Anthony, of Pequot Lakes, was finishing her shift at Ultimate Liquors in Pine River on Feb. 27, 2001, when someone bought the liquor and cigarettes at 9:57 p.m., the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Cass County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy