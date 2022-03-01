Woman, 58, rescued after falling through ice on Mississippi River while snowshoeing

Melissa Turtinen

A 58-year-old woman who was snowshoeing on the Mississippi River was rescued from an island after falling through the ice.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said Monday the Fort Ripley woman was snowshoeing at about 9:16 a.m. on Feb. 25 about nine miles north of Little Falls in Ripley Township when she fell through the ice up to her knees.

The woman got back onto the ice and made her way to a nearby island, where she called 911 for help. Deputies and the Minnesota DNR responded and rescued her, bringing her back to shore. She was treated by paramedics.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen credits the woman for providing detailed information about where she was to 911 dispatchers. He also said he's proud of the coordinated effort to rescue the woman, which led to a successful ending.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.