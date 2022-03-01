Gaming giant Nexon's founder Kim dies at age 54

(Rewrites throughout, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday and the yield curve steepened after data showed that employers added more jobs than expected in February, though earnings were unchanged on the month. Employers added 678,000 jobs in February, more than economists’ expectations of 400,000. Average hourly earnings were unchanged, compared with an expected 0.5% gain. Two-year yields fell to 1.474%, from around 1.520% before the data was released. Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 1.765%, from around 1.792% before the data. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened to 29 basis points, from 27 basis points. Yields fell earlier on Friday and the yield curve reached its flattest level since March 2020 on concerns about Ukraine. Russian invasion forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power on Friday in heavy fighting in southeastern Ukraine, triggering global alarm, but a huge blaze in a training building has been extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe. Yields have whipsawed this week as investors try to balance the economic risks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions imposed on Russia against expectations that the Fed will need to raise rates to address stubbornly high inflation. March 4 Friday 8:51AM New York / 1351 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.355 0.3602 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.6425 0.6535 -0.016 Two-year note 100-13/256 1.4738 -0.062 Three-year note 99-176/256 1.609 -0.076 Five-year note 101-24/256 1.6454 -0.092 Seven-year note 101-2/256 1.7211 -0.091 10-year note 101 1.7649 -0.079 20-year bond 102-40/256 2.2403 -0.062 30-year bond 101-180/256 2.1723 -0.054 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.25 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 9.25 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Nick Zieminski)
