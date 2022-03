My family loves Chinese Orange Chicken. It’s so crispy and covered with a sweet orange sauce. I’ve always wanted to make it at home. After trying many times I’ve finally got it perfected and it tastes just like your favorite Chinese restaurant. Here, I’m sharing my orange chicken recipe with you. It still has the same incredible flavors my family loves and you won’t have to order take-out to enjoy it at home. It’ll definitely be a win-win recipe in your home. Try it today & let me know what you think.

3 DAYS AGO