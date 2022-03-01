ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop 35 Versatile Dresses That Work For Every Occasion – And Cost £300 Or Less

By Vogue
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePack away your puffer, because dress season is almost upon us. Whatever your springtime plans – a wedding, a weekend away, a far-flung holiday or a birthday bash – consider investing in a new dress to see you...

Vogue

Julia Fox Keeps The Fashion Dominatrix Looks Coming

It’s safe to say that the world is a little obsessed with Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems actor – who was thrust into the spotlight thanks to her short-lived but highly public relationship with Kanye West – is now a bonafide style star in her own right. And her non-stop run of dominatrix-style outfits indicates that Fox isn’t going anywhere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Bella’s Off-White Wedding Dress Says Babe As Much As Bride

Bella Hadid opened the haute couture segment of Virgil Abloh’s final Off-White show dressed as the bride. Not just any fantasy bride. Virgil’s bride. We have seen the creative director’s wedding fashion play out on high-profile clients before, such as Hailey Bieber, but this was Abloh’s idiosyncratic way of doing big day dressing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Real Simple

Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the 'Perfect Dress for Any Occasion'—and It's Only $30

No one wants to clutter their closet with pieces they rarely wear, whether it's due to comfort or the season. One way to keep your closet organized with pieces you are excited to wear is to purchase styles that can transition with you throughout the year. A true closet staple is a great dress you can style with sandals during the spring and summer and boots during the fall and winter. Amazon shoppers say this best-selling, easy-to-wear tunic dress goes the distance—and it's only $30.
SHOPPING
brides.com

22 Halter Mother of the Bride or Groom Dresses for Every Celebration

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are a few moments more wonderful than watching your child say “I do” to the love of their life. And a celebration so special calls for a look that’s just as exquisite. While shopping for the perfect mother of the bride or mother of the groom dress, however, you might feel overwhelmed by the choices. With so many styles out there, it can be hard to narrow down your options. That’s why starting with your ideal neckline—such as a halter—is a stress-free way to find your best occasion look.
APPAREL
Vogue

At The SAG Awards, Stars Played It Safe In Black Dresses That Made A Statement

Awards season came back with a somewhat belated bang last night, as the SAGs welcomed Tinseltowners onto the red carpet. But while some stars greeted the paparazzi in joyous colours (oh hi, Ariana DeBose) and directional fashion statements (you can always count on Cynthia Erivo for that), the mood was perhaps more sombre than we’d normally expect from a big night in Hollywood.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Gigi Hadid Is Bringing California Cool To Paris Fashion Week

French girl chic isn’t for everyone. As modelling’s ultimate California girl, Gigi Hadid brings a little of that carefree, playful energy to every runway she graces, and this season, as she’s made her way through Europe for the collections, she’s kept her wardrobe lively. Instead of sticking to the model-off-duty staples of luxury denim and leather jackets, Hadid has embraced neon hues, floral prints, and cosy textures.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Red-haired Kendall’s Understated Glamour Says Paris Fashion Week Is Here

When Kendall Jenner unveiled her dramatic new hair colour at the Prada autumn/winter 2022 show in Milan, the internet went into overdrive. Jenner’s fresh copper tone – which, unsurprisingly, was dubbed the hair colour of the moment by Vogue’s Lauren Valenti last year – was styled into a sculptural chignon by hair maestro Guido. Now, the supermodel is seen owning her new hair colour in Paris.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

The Harbinger Of Cassie’s Breakdown? Her Matching Outfits

To be fair to Cassie Howard, if I had a sister who wrote a play about me and performed it in front of the entire school, I would probably want to interrupt the play to scream at her as well. The premise of the final two episodes of Euphoria season two has been exactly that. Beautiful Cassie’s bystander, bookworm sister (Maude Apatow) has created a piece of theatre based on the lives of their peers.
TV & VIDEOS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

6 ways to dress for less as prices rise and workers return to the office

Twice a year, Lorri Talberg buys 25 garments to update her work wardrobe for her job in corporate communications at Ameriprise Financial. Even as prices rise for gas and groceries, she recently purchased those 25 pieces for around $250. She shops at thrift and consignment shops, even using a free personal shopper at Arc's Value Village to streamline the process so she doesn't have to hunt through racks of clothes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vogue

The Varsity Jacket Has Become An Essential For Street Stylers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Collegiate Americana style has infiltrated wardrobes across the globe. Varsity jackets are the latest preppy item to hold influence beyond the soccer pitch,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Offset Styles Cardi B in ’90s-Inspired Outfit & Cherry Red Split-Toe Boots on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. On Wednesday, Cardi B came through with a new photoset that she posted on her Instagram account. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker sits perched on a silver suede couch in a 90s-inspired outfit that was styled by her husband and Migos member, Offset. The upload was a nice surprise as she has been missing in action for a few weeks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) The chart...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Zendaya’s ’50s Balmain Dress Is Pure Heaven

Stylist Law Roach lives for killer red-carpet moments. Together with Zendaya – who he has been working with since she was a teenager – Roach has made fashion history with his red-carpet wear. Close relationships with Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing have made for some viral looks – both new season and vintage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Real Simple

These 'Must-Have' Cotton Dish Towels Cost Less Than $1.50 Apiece

If you like to cook, your kitchen is one of the rooms in your home where you spend the most time, and it's also likely the space with the most essentials tucked inside. After all, cooking and baking require tools, like mixing bowls, pots, pans, and spoons. Because you need so many kitchen gadgets to create each dish (not to mention enjoy it), there's always something to clean and dry—and that means you've got to have a durable set of kitchen towels to reach for daily.
SHOPPING
Vogue

The Best Dressed Stars At The 2022 SAG Awards

A night when actors celebrate the talent of their peers, the Screen Actors Guild Awards calls for expressive fashion. Last night at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger, the attendees went all out. After 2021’s virtual ceremony, the atmosphere was jubilant and the style steeped in references to cinema’s golden age.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

This Must Be Bella Hadid’s Most ’90s Beauty Look Yet

It’s safe to say that most Gen Z-ers have a penchant for anything that comes from the ’90s. Whether it’s combat trousers and crop tops or a wash of frosted eyeshadow over eyelids, nostalgia for the era which gave us the Spice Girls, Polly Pocket and the Nokia snake game wins every time.
BEAUTY & FASHION

