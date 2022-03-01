ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian footballer Aleksei Miranchuk REFUSES to celebrate scoring a goal for Atalanta in Italy, hours after his country were kicked out of the World Cup... as he holds his hands up in show of respect following Ukraine invasion

By Associated Press, Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Russia international Aleksei Miranchuk lowered his head and didn't celebrate after scoring the final goal in Atalanta's 4-0 win over Sampdoria in Serie A on Monday.

Miranchuk's goal came hours after Russia's national team was suspended from qualifying matches for the World Cup, as Moscow was pushed toward pariah status in sports for its invasion of Ukraine.

In other circumstances, Miranchuk's goal would have been worthy of quite a celebration, because it was extraordinary.

He dribbled by four defenders - diverting some of them by shifting his view across the field for an instant - before scoring from the edge of the area.

Immediately after the goal, Miranchuk held his hands up to signify he wouldn't celebrate then was quickly surrounded by team-mates.

Miranchuk is friendly with Ukrainian team-mate Ruslan Malinovskyi, who celebrated scoring in the Europa League on Thursday against Olympiacos by lifting his jersey to show a message reading 'No war in Ukraine' on his undershirt.

'These days have been tough,' Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon said.

'Ruslan is having a rough time because his family and his city are in trouble. ... But they (Malinovskyi and Miranchuk) always talk together. There is nothing but friendship between them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLOKd_0eSIAA1z00
Russia international Aleksei Miranchuk refused to celebrate after scoring for Atalanta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMbql_0eSIAA1z00
Miranchuk netted his side's fourth goal against Sampdoria, but his reaction was muted

Russia find themselves in the sporting wilderness with their athletes and national teams barred from international competitions with immediate effect.

FIFA and UEFA even delivered a rare display of unity when releasing a statement announcing that football would be clamping down on the country.

'FIFA and UEFA have today decided that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,' read a joint statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQohk_0eSIAA1z00
The attacker held his hands up after scoring to signify he would not celebrate his fine strike

'Football is fully united and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine.

'Both presidents of FIFA and UEFA hope the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace among people.'

Initially, FIFA failed to throw Russia out of the tournament, with the governing body having announced sanctions but stopped short of an outright ban.

Russia were even allowed to compete under the name 'Football Union of Russia', although they were not permitted a flag or anthem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrCfG_0eSIAA1z00
FIFA threw Russia out of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar after the invasion of Ukraine

They would also have been tasked with finding a neutral country willing to host their matches.

Pressure quickly ramped up on FIFA to impose a more fitting punishment as the bloodshed in eastern Europe continues, and they duly relented.

Now, Russia will not compete at the Qatar World Cup, with Poland given a bye to a play-off final against either Sweden or Czech Republic later this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A84Ws_0eSIAA1z00
The headquarters of the Kharkiv administration in Ukraine was hit by shelling this morning

Meanwhile in Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of war crimes after forces launched what were believed to be cluster and vacuum bombs in an attempt to turn the tide of the bloody conflict.

In a late night address directed at Russia, Zelensky said there would 'definitely be an international tribunal. Prosecutors at The Hague intend to open a probe soon.

A cluster bomb attack on the city of Kharkiv yesterday killed at least 11 people and wounded scores more, with Ukraine's ambassador to the US accusing Putin's troops of using a banned thermobaric bomb on the capital of Kyiv overnight.

Ukraine war: The latest

  • Russia promised on Monday that it would hit back against the EU following its support of Ukraine and warned the West against supplying weapons to the country
  • A second round of talks aimed at ending Russia's attack on Ukraine is set to take place after the first meeting ended without resolution
  • Ukraine's MoD says Russia has lost 5,300 soldiers, 29 planes, 29 helicopters and 151 tanks
  • Russia's MoD has for the first time acknowledged suffering losses, but refused to say how many
  • Ukraine reports 352 civilian deaths since the start of the invasion, including 14 children. The UN puts the civilian toll at 102, including seven children.
  • Russian economy entered freefall as Western sanctions put in place over the weekend took effect, with ruble sliding to its lowest level ever
  • Moscow's central bank has more-than doubled the interest rate to 20 per cent
  • Russia orders people and companies to sell 80 per cent of their revenue in foreign currencies, forcing them to buy the ruble to help prop it up
  • Moscow stock exchange won't open until at least 3pm in an attempt to head off all-out crash
  • Zelensky has allowed Ukrainian prisoners to be freed if they join defence forces to 'repay their debt'
  • Ukraine president also announced creation of 'international brigade' for foreign volunteers wishing to join military, after 'thousands' applied
  • Spain's foreign minister called Putin's order to put nuclear forces on high alert 'one more sign of [his] absolute irrationality'
  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country should be open to hosting nuclear weapons
  • Germany announced a $112million fund to rebuild the country's armed forces, more-than double its current self-defence budget
  • EU announced, for the first time in its history, that it will send funds to Ukraine for weapons - including fighter jets

