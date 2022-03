I am not the slightest bit Irish, but St. Paddy's Day will always hold a near and dear place in my heart. Everyone is Irish on St. Paddy's Day!. At my alma mater, UMASS Amherst, we had massive St. Paddy's Day celebration at the bars uptown called "Blarney Blowout" (not sure if it still exists...the Amherst police were not huge fans). We would get all gussied up and dress in green, put shamrock stickers on our faces, grab leprechaun hats and orange beards, and drink far too much green beer for our own good. College Kira was so much fun (cut to me now going to bed at 8 pm for my morning show)!

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO