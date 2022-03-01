Duluth Resident Shows Support To Ukraine With Snow Sculpture

Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead perfectly captured the hopeless spirit of Minnesotans stuck indoors due to snow and bitter cold. Last week, one of Minnesota's most notable northerly breweries shared a short video on Instagram that Minnesotans everywhere could relate to. After yet another dumping of Minnesota winter snow and outdoor temperatures of fifteen below preventing folks from shoveling said snow, Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Company posted a clever video depicting Minnesotans trapped indoors. In it, a man can be seen looking forlornly out the window. "Minnesotans who need to shovel and it's -15," reads a caption across the screen. The scene cuts to reveal what he's looking at -- mounds of snow outside. The scene cuts back to the man, who turns to look at the camera. "I don't think I could make it on the outside, Andy," he says, quoting Morgan Freeman's character in the film Shawshank Redemption. "I've been in here most of my life. I'm an institutional man now."

