ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool boss Klopp responds to Quad bid

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed talk of the Quad after winning the Carabao Cup final. Klopp says the mentality of both Liverpool and Chelsea on Sunday was at an "incredible level." "The concentration level of both teams was insane. It's very good and...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
theScore

FA Cup quarterfinal draw: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City kept apart

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City could all reach the FA Cup semifinals after they were kept apart in Thursday's draw for the final eight teams in the competition. Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town face each other on Monday to determine who will take on Liverpool in the quarterfinals. Middlesbrough, who beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the previous two rounds, will host last season's beaten FA Cup finalists Chelsea, while Manchester City travel to Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on injuries, his Liverpool future and West Ham

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday. He expects Thiago Alcantara to be unavailable, Joel Matip is out with illness, while Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are both doubts. Roberto Firmino is "looking good, but not good enough...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd news LIVE: Alex Ferguson ‘advised’ Ancelotti consideration, Wan-Bissaka EXIT talks, Liverpool clash POSTPONED

SIR ALEX FERGUSON has reportedly given Manchester United the green light to hire serial winner Carlo Ancelotti as manager. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's poor performances have landed him on United's outgoings transfer list. The Red Devils are showing 'great interest' in RB Leipzig talisman Christopher Nkunku for the summer. Meanwhile, the clash...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#British#Tribal Football
The US Sun

Liverpool 2 Norwich 1: Minamino’s first-half double sends Reds into FA Cup quarters as Klopp’s Quadruple bid lives on

TAKUMI MINAMINO kept Liverpool's Quadruple dream alive as his fierce first-half double fired Jurgen Klopp's men into the FA Cup quarter-finals. The Japanese midfielder struck on 27 and 39 minutes, with Lukas Rupp replying late on for hard-grafting Norwich. Konstantinos Tsimikas picked out Divock Origi for the striker to flick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Liverpool's transfer business boosts quadruple hopes'

Liverpool's strength in depth is what will benefit them in their hopes of winning the quadruple, according to former Reds defender Stephen Warnock. After beating Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's side beat Norwich to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time under the German.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel pledges future to Chelsea despite Roman Abramovich sale

Thomas Tuchel has pledged his future to Chelsea amid Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell the Stamford Bridge club.Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich revealed his decision to sell Chelsea on Wednesday night after 19 years as owner.The Blues have already received several serious bids, with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American magnate Todd Boehly teaming up in a consortium offer.Tuchel has led Chelsea to the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup titles since joining the Blues in January 2021, and insisted Stamford Bridge remains the “perfect fit” for him.The German manager has accepted the uncertain future around Chelsea’s ownership, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Bromwich Albion fans featured on FA Cup stamp identified

Three women who appear on a new Royal Mail stamp celebrating 150 years of the FA Cup have been identified as "home and away" West Bromwich Albion supporters. The stamp shows the Baggies fans cheering their team in the 1968 final. Sylvia Collins said it featured friends Beryl, Molly and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Curtis Jones Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool Beat Norwich In FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on why Curtis Jones was substituted during his team's 2-1 victory over Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday. Takumi Minamino's first-half brace was enough to put Liverpool into the quarter-finals despite the Canaries creating an exciting end to the game after Lukas Rupp's goal in the 76th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd’s Premier League trip to Liverpool postponed due to fixture pile-up after Reds’ win over Norwich in FA Cup

THIS month's eagerly-anticipated Prem clash between Liverpool and Manchester United has been postponed due to the Reds' midweek progression in the FA Cup. The match was scheduled for March 20 but a 2-1 fifth-round win over Norwich means the Merseysiders will now have cup commitments that weekend. United were knocked out by Middlesbrough last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy