ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool boss Klopp on Elliott FA probe: Do I think it's the worst thing in football...?

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed FA concerns for Harvey Elliott. Klopp says has not yet spoken to Elliott after he was seen holding a flare during Liverpool's Carabao Cup celebrations but is planning to...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool and Norwich head into Wednesday evening’s FA Cup fifth-round clash at Anfield in contrasting spirits.The Reds are buoyant after dramatically beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend, not only winning the competition for a record ninth time and extending their winning streak in all competitions to ten games but keeping their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive.Ending the season with the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in their grasp may ultimately prove beyond them but the Merseysiders will be confident of at least improving a remarkably poor FA Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Liverpool 2 Norwich 1: Minamino’s first-half double sends Reds into FA Cup quarters as Klopp’s Quadruple bid lives on

TAKUMI MINAMINO kept Liverpool's Quadruple dream alive as his fierce first-half double fired Jurgen Klopp's men into the FA Cup quarter-finals. The Japanese midfielder struck on 27 and 39 minutes, with Lukas Rupp replying late on for hard-grafting Norwich. Konstantinos Tsimikas picked out Divock Origi for the striker to flick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Elliott Fa#Tribal Football
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | FA Cup Fifth Round | Klopp Makes 10 Changes

Liverpool take on Norwich City at Anfield in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening and we can bring you the team news. Jurgen Klopp has made 10 changes to the team that started the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday. The match at Wembley went all the way to penalties so after 120 minutes of the intense encounter with the Blues, it is no surprise to see this many changes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sean Dyche doubts ‘powerful’ Chelsea team will be distracted by club sale

Burnley boss Sean Dyche doubts Chelsea will be any less of a tough opponent on Saturday following the news Roman Abramovich is selling the club.Abramovich’s intention to sell the Blues was confirmed in a club statement on Wednesday evening, shortly before the FA Cup tie at Luton that they won 3-2 having twice been behind.Dyche was asked at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at Turf Moor if he thought the ownership situation potentially being on Chelsea players’ minds was possibly something Burnley could take advantage of.And he said: “I doubt it. They’ve still got some top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Burnley will bounce back from 'blip' against Leicester

Burnley should not be too disheartened by defeat at home by Leicester, according to former Premier League midfielder Andy Reid. Sean Dyche's side missed the chance to move out of the relegation zone after second-half substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy finally broke the stubborn resistance of Clarets keeper Nick Pope.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Curtis Jones Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool Beat Norwich In FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on why Curtis Jones was substituted during his team's 2-1 victory over Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday. Takumi Minamino's first-half brace was enough to put Liverpool into the quarter-finals despite the Canaries creating an exciting end to the game after Lukas Rupp's goal in the 76th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd’s Premier League trip to Liverpool postponed due to fixture pile-up after Reds’ win over Norwich in FA Cup

THIS month's eagerly-anticipated Prem clash between Liverpool and Manchester United has been postponed due to the Reds' midweek progression in the FA Cup. The match was scheduled for March 20 but a 2-1 fifth-round win over Norwich means the Merseysiders will now have cup commitments that weekend. United were knocked out by Middlesbrough last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Salah Admits “Shock” At 7th Place Ballon d’Or Finish

It is common knowledge that those at the very top of any professional sport must combine talent with a heady mix of confidence and competitiveness. Even as they espouse the virtues of collective achievements and team trophies, this special category of athletes tend to be driven by the personal desire to not just be the best, and to also be recognized as such by their peers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Referees Love Manchester City - A Week in the City

As the ball bounced off the ground on Saturday and Rodri ran towards it - his arm raised slightly out to his right as the ball spun slightly further than expected - and controlled it with what was basically his bicep, I fully expected the worst. “It’s happened again,” I...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy