I was talking with a coworker recently, and they told me where they used to live, there was not a big Catholic population. So, one time when they were in the city, they saw someone on the bus with a black smudge on their forehead. They thought, "Someone didn't look in the mirror this morning." But then they saw more and more people with the black smudges on their foreheads. They said it felt like it was getting weird, like they entered an episode of the Twilight Zone or something. That was until they remembered it was Ash Wednesday.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO