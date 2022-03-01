ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Where to Vote on This Primary Election Day

By Yantis Green
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Voters in Tom Green County who haven't cast a ballot in early voting can do so today in 20 locations across the county.

The March 1 Primary elections for the Democratic and Republican Parties runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following Tom Green County locations:

  • Angelo Bible Church                                              3506 Sherwood Way
  • Belmore Baptist Church                                        1214 S. Bell St.
  • Calvary Baptist Church                                          2401 Armstrong St.
  • Christoval Community Center                               20022 Main St. Christoval
  • Trinity Lutheran Church                                         3536 Lutheran Way
  • San Angelo Bus Station                                        506 N. Chadbourne
  • First Assembly of God                                          1442 Edmund Blvd.
  • Grape Creek ISD                                                   8207 N. US Hwy 87 N
  • Keating Paint and Body                                        5050 N. Chadbourne
  • PaulAnn Baptist Church                                        2531 Smith Blvd.
  • Oak Grove Senior Apartments                              4359 Oak Grove Blvd.
  • Southgate Church of Christ                                  528 Country Club Rd.
  • Southside Rec. Center                                          2750 Ben Ficklin Rd.
  • St. Ambrose Catholic Church                                8602 Loop 570. Wall, TX
  • MHMR Services                                                     1501 Beauregard
  • Veribest Baptist Church                                         50 FM 2334 Veribest, TX
  • Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church                301 W. 18th St.
  • TxDOT                                                                    4502 Knickerbocker Rd.
  • St. Mark Presbyterian Church                                2506 Johnson Ave.

In a recent interview with San Angelo LIVE!, Tom Green County Elections Administrator Vona Hudson has said that election results may be delayed by new election integrity security measures.

In fact, if any of the local races are very close, the results including which candidates will make a runoff, could be delayed up to six days from election day.

San Angelo LIVE! will have complete election results coverage live  beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The three hour show will feature interviews with elected officials and political experts, campaign highlights, election results and more.

Scheduled guest interviews Tuesday night on San Angelo Live! include Congressman August Pfluger, State Representative Drew Darby, Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd, Congressman Tony Gonzales, several local candidates and many more.

San Angelo Live! reporters will be checking in live from the Tom Green County Elections Administration office, candidate watch parties and around the County.

For more in-depth information on all the races and candidates, check out the Politics tab above or click this link.

