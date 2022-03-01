Here's Where to Vote on This Primary Election Day

SAN ANGELO – Voters in Tom Green County who haven't cast a ballot in early voting can do so today in 20 locations across the county.

The March 1 Primary elections for the Democratic and Republican Parties runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following Tom Green County locations:

Angelo Bible Church 3506 Sherwood Way

Belmore Baptist Church 1214 S. Bell St.

Calvary Baptist Church 2401 Armstrong St.

Christoval Community Center 20022 Main St. Christoval

Trinity Lutheran Church 3536 Lutheran Way

San Angelo Bus Station 506 N. Chadbourne

First Assembly of God 1442 Edmund Blvd.

Grape Creek ISD 8207 N. US Hwy 87 N

Keating Paint and Body 5050 N. Chadbourne

PaulAnn Baptist Church 2531 Smith Blvd.

Oak Grove Senior Apartments 4359 Oak Grove Blvd.

Southgate Church of Christ 528 Country Club Rd.

Southside Rec. Center 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd.

St. Ambrose Catholic Church 8602 Loop 570. Wall, TX

MHMR Services 1501 Beauregard

Veribest Baptist Church 50 FM 2334 Veribest, TX

Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church 301 W. 18th St.

TxDOT 4502 Knickerbocker Rd.

St. Mark Presbyterian Church 2506 Johnson Ave.

In a recent interview with San Angelo LIVE!, Tom Green County Elections Administrator Vona Hudson has said that election results may be delayed by new election integrity security measures.

In fact, if any of the local races are very close, the results including which candidates will make a runoff, could be delayed up to six days from election day.

San Angelo LIVE! will have complete election results coverage live beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The three hour show will feature interviews with elected officials and political experts, campaign highlights, election results and more.

Scheduled guest interviews Tuesday night on San Angelo Live! include Congressman August Pfluger, State Representative Drew Darby, Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd, Congressman Tony Gonzales, several local candidates and many more.

San Angelo Live! reporters will be checking in live from the Tom Green County Elections Administration office, candidate watch parties and around the County.

