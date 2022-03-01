Finland will today debate joining NATO despite threat from neighbours Russia that they will face 'military and political consequences'

Finland will today debate joining NATO after a petition calling for a referendum reached 50,000 signatories in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The move to debate Finland's NATO membership comes despite neighbouring Russia threatening the country with 'military and political consequences' if they join the military alliance.

Finnish MPs will discuss how to handle a petition calling for a vote on NATO membership on Tuesday after a poll showed a historic change in attitude in the traditionally non-aligned country after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Monday evening that a planned debate in parliament the following day would cover the situation in Ukraine and was not intended as a 'wider conversation on Finland's policy regarding military alignment or non-alignment'.

But she added that since a citizen's petition requesting a parliament debate on a referendum had reached the necessary 50,000 signatories to trigger a debate in parliament, it 'makes sense to hear the parties' views on handling the issue.'

'From this perspective, the issue will also figure in tomorrow's parliamentary debate,' Marin said.

Russia has threatened close Arctic neighbours Sweden and Finland with 'military consequences' if they join NATO

The petition, which is calling for a referendum on membership, was launched last Monday and reached the targeted 50,000 by the end of the week.

The debate also comes on the heels of a poll released Monday by public broadcaster Yle, showing that most Finnish people now favour joining NATO, according to a poll released Monday, a historic change in attitude and a major shift compared to even just a few months ago.

According to the survey, commissioned by public broadcaster Yle, 53 percent of Finns backed their country joining the military alliance, 28 percent opposed it, and 19 percent were unsure.

'A completely historic and exceptional result,' Charly Salonius-Pasternak, senior research fellow at Finnish Institute of International Affairs, said. 'The change is dramatic.'

The poll surveyed 1,382 respondents between the ages of 18 and 80 between February 23 and 25, said Yle.

In contrast, a January poll published by the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper had only 28 percent in favour and 42 percent against NATO membership.

'The only significant thing that has changed is that Russia has attacked a neighbouring country that is not a member of NATO,' Salonius-Pasternak said.

Although the results of the latest poll could be an effect of the initial shock at the Russian invasion, the researcher said he believed support would likely remain at a higher level.

When Yle last commissioned a similar poll in 2017, support for NATO membership was at 34 percent.

Finland shares a 830-mile-long border with Russia. While neither it nor neighbouring Sweden are NATO members, both countries are partners of the Western military alliance.

Faced with Moscow's demands that NATO not expand eastwards, Helsinki and Stockholm have rejected any Russian interference in their security policy.

Both countries have received assurances from NATO that the door remains open to them, though the Social Democrats in power in both countries have no plans to join.

In another response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Alko, Finland's state-run alcohol distributor, took vodka and other Russian products off the shelves Monday.

'The situation in Ukraine is shocking and we have taken it seriously,' said spokesman Anu Koskinen, announcing the suspension of both in-store and online sales.

The measure will affect around 30 Russian products - most of them vodka - from its total stock of 11,000 items.

In neighbouring Sweden, the state-run alcohol monopoly Systembolaget also announced it would stop the sale of Russian products.

Last week, Russia threatened its close Arctic neighbours Sweden and Finland with 'military consequences' if they join NATO.

Sweden and Finland are the two closest countries to Russia in the Arctic Circle.

'Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face some military and political consequences,' Russian foreign affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a news briefing.

President Joe Biden will meet virtually with fellow NATO members on Friday morning to reassure eastern allies they will be protected

The foreign ministry later reiterated the threat on Twitter.

'We regard the Finnish government's commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe,' the department wrote. 'Finland's accession to NATO would have serious military and political repercussions.'

Vladimir Putin is widely believed to have attacked Ukraine after western nations mooted the idea of the country joining NATO, over fears it could end up with a US military presence on its doorstep.

A similar move by Sweden or Finland could potentially provoke similar ire.

U.S. intelligence officials are worried the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv could fall by Saturday afternoon CNN reported, with Russian troops entering the city in the early hours of Saturday morning local time.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, pictured, threatened Finland and Sweden with 'military consequences' Friday if either nation joins NATO

Russia shares a substantial border with Finland but only shares a sea border with Sweden

Ukrainian leaders want to join NATO but Russia has been strongly opposed to the move.

Both NATO and President Joe Biden have said the United States would strongly defend the 30-member alliance should the Kremlin launch an attack.

Biden met virtually with fellow NATO members on Friday morning to reassure eastern allies they will be protected as Russian troops prepared to enter Kyiv.

Amid reports the Kremlin is gunning for him, Zelensky had slammed the United States and its allies for leaving his country to fight alone.

'Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone,' he said on Thursday night. 'Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid.'

'We're defending our country alone. The most powerful forces in the world are watching this from a distance,' Zelensky said.

After the meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation organization will send parts of the NATO Response Force and elements of a quickly deployable spearhead unit to the alliance´s eastern flank. It´s the first time the force has been used to defend NATO allies.

'We are now deploying the NATO Response Force for the first time in a collective defence context. We speak about thousands of troops. We speak about air and maritime capabilities,' Stoltenberg said.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, posted a video on social media on Saturday morning insisting that his country would fight on

People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv

A view shows an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday morning

A view shows an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday morning

Ukrainian national guard were forming up on Kyiv's streets Friday as they prepared to defend the city from a Russian assault, shortly before heavy gunfire and explosions were heard

A brave Ukrainian citizen has been filmed apparently trying to stop a convoy of Russian Tigr-M fighting vehicles - similar to American Humvees - moving along a highway close to Crimea in scenes reminiscent of Tiananmen Square's 'tank man'

Russian battle plans to take Kyiv and force an early end to the war in Ukraine have been revealed by US intelligence, who say troops and armour would be used to capture airfields, before a force of 10,000 paratroopers would be flown in to capture the city, round up the government, and force them to sign a peace deal handing control of the country back to Russia

President Joe Biden (upper left) participates in the NATO meeting

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg convenes leaders for a virtual summit

A general view of a meeting room during a virtual summit called in by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium

Meanwhile, the Kremlin offered to send a delegation to Belarus to negotiate with Ukraine but only under harsh conditions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was ready to send a delegation to Minsk. But Peskovmade it clear that Russia expected Ukraine's 'denazification and demilitarization' of Ukraine, meaning Kyiv's capitulation.

Some NATO nations are already taking defensive measures as Russian aggression grows.

Lithuania declared a state of emergency Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine. Lithuania borders Russia´s Kaliningrad region to the southwest. NATO members Belarus is to the east, Latvia is to the north and Poland is to the south.

'We cannot take the luxury to be (a) discussion club,' Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said overnight at an emergency summit of European Union leaders held to impose a 'heavy price' on Russia through sanctions. 'We need to take action.'

The Baltic members have said the West should 'urgently provide Ukrainian people with weapons, ammunition and any other kind of military support to defend itself as well as economic, financial and political assistance and support, humanitarian aid.'

NATO began beefing up its defences in northeastern Europe after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Recently, some members have also sent troops, aircraft and warships to the Black Sea region, near allies Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.

Short-term, NATO has activated an emergency planning system to allow commanders to move forces more quickly. The Pentagon said Thursday that it is sending 7,000 troops to Europe in addition to 5,000 recently deployed personnel.

A general view shows Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25

Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital on Friday

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv

