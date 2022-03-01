ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Airways is quizzed by regulator over biggest IT meltdown in years that saw it cancel hundreds of flights at last minute leaving furious holidaymakers stranded abroad

By David Churchill, Transport Editor For The Daily Mail
 5 days ago

British Airways has been questioned by the industry regulator over its latest IT meltdown which left thousands of holidaymakers in the lurch.

The Civil Aviation Authority has sought clarity from the flagship carrier amid concerns about whether consumer rules were breached.

The regulator is understood to be concerned about whether travellers who suffered cancellations were offered the full array of alternative flights they were entitled to.

Airlines are legally obliged to arrange alternative flights to get travellers to their destination on the right day, even if it means booking customers a fresh seat with a rival carrier.

Yesterday the Mail revealed how BA cancelled or delayed more than 500 flights over the weekend after suffering its biggest IT meltdown for years.

It scrapped 65 flights on Sunday, with a further more than 200 delayed. This was on top of 187 cancellations and 151 delays on Saturday.

There were dozens more cancellations and delays earlier in the week.

Passengers complained of being stranded abroad, having breaks cancelled at the 11th hour and their luggage lost or waiting hours to receive it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsM60_0eSI7KUt00
Passengers at Heathrow Airport T5, London, as an IT meltdown caused havoc with British Airways flights on Saturday, February 26. The issue continued for passengers on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ql27m_0eSI7KUt00
The airline said the problem, which also caused delays for its customers using Gatwick and London City Airport, is related to a hardware issue and is not because of a cyber attack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23txUK_0eSI7KUt00
Passengers queue at the arrivals entrance to terminal five at Heathrow Airport on Saturday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQP6R_0eSI7KUt00
British Airways has been questioned by the industry regulator Civil Aviation Authority over its latest IT meltdown which left thousands of holidaymakers in the lurch. [File image]

BA’s customer service was also branded ‘woeful’ after travellers found it impossible to get through on their helpline.

The CAA is said to have approached BA ‘informally’. But it could launch a formal probe if it’s concerns are not addressed. The regulator has powers to force operators to comply with consumer law.

Under European passengers’ rights rules, imported into UK law after Brexit, airlines which cancel services are obliged to find travellers an alternative flight that will get them to their destination as soon as possible after the original arrival time.

They are allowed to re-book customers onto one of their own flights later that day, even if it takes off after a rival airline’s flight.

However, if there are no other flights with the cancelling airline, it is obliged to book passengers a seat on a rival carrier.

New seats are often with a rival carrier it has disruption agreements with.

But if none of these are available the cancelling airline is legally obliged to buy a fresh ticket with an ‘unrelated’ carrier.

However, BA appears not to have made the rules explicitly clear in a letter to passengers affected over the weekend, which said: ‘You can either accept the replacement flight we’ve suggested for you or review alternatives which might be more suitable.’

Furious customers posted more complaints on social media yesterday as the fallout from the fiasco continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xiuh_0eSI7KUt00
A member of staff checks passenger boarding passes at the entrance of Heathrow Airport Terminal five
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnVkD_0eSI7KUt00
A check in board at Heathrow Airport's terminal five showed a number of cancellations on Saturday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVv2n_0eSI7KUt00
Departure screens were completely blank at Heathrow after the computer system failure

Traveller Sara Templeton posted on Twitter: ‘@British_Airways could you tell me firstly when my money will be refunded for my cancelled flight on 26th Feb.

‘Secondly what compensation I am due having been forced to buy another very expensive flight with another carrier?’

Another traveller, Lin Payne, also complained of having to personally shell out for an alternative flight.

She posted: ‘I know I get a refund but it doesn’t even cover half the cost of the new flight I had to book which was £180.

‘No news of when there would be availability so I had to take what I could to get back to work.’

Conor Hayes posted: ‘Absolutely deplorable our experience with British Airways.

‘Myself and my wife are supposed to be on our honeymoon but will have missed nearly 3 full days in St Lucia after 2 cancelled flights and now experiencing a 4-hour delay while sitting on the plane.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hGMl_0eSI7KUt00

BA has repeatedly denied being the victim of a cyber-attack, but has not revealed the cause of the IT failure.

A BA spokesman said: ‘We always meet our obligations under the law. Where a customer’s flight is cancelled, we always offer options including a full refund or to re-book onto another service.

‘There is no evidence to suggest it was a cyber-attack.

‘It took some time for all the systems to fully recover. This meant we regrettably had to cancel short-haul flights from Heathrow on Saturday morning, and suffered some further disruption later that day and on a small number of flights on Sunday after some crews and aircraft were out of position.’

A CAA spokesman said: ‘Passengers who have seen their flights cancelled should be offered the choice of reimbursement for cancelled flights, alternate travel arrangements under comparable conditions at the earliest opportunity which includes flights on other airlines, or a new flight at a later date at the passenger's convenience.

‘We also expect airlines to proactively provide passengers with information about their rights when flights are cancelled.’

