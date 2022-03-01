ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Carson's Tuesday Morning Forecast 3/1

WAAY-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs are inching closer to 80...

www.waaytv.com

Fox News

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
#Warmup
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
Daily Voice

Latest Snowfall Predictions For End Of Week Storm Released

Put your rain boots back in the closet and get the snow boots out. The second storm of the week is headed to the Northeast, and it's bringing a wintry mix with it, meteorologists are saying."We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding, "They are …
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/28 Monday afternoon forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny, but 10+ degrees colder than yesterday with highs only in the 30s. Tonight we'll see a little extra cloud cover overnight with perhaps a flurry here and there through daybreak. Temperatures rebound tomorrow with highs in the 40s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs near 50. Then cooler temperatures return for the second half of the week.
WTRF

Colder air moves in for the morning commute Thursday

TONIGHT: Early morning pockets of drizzle cleared out well before the AM commute this Wednesday morning. It was quite pleasant across the Ohio Valley. There was a bit more cloud cover early on then it gradually cleared out with high pressure nearby. The sunshine was around for most of the afternoon as we held on to Spring-like conditions. High temperatures today got into the mid 50s once again. We will briefly revert to colder days to the end the work-week. Tonight, an approaching cold front is expected to pass later on into early Thursday morning, bringing with it brief chances for rain showers and the potential for a few isolated pockets of flurries. This will be cleared out by the morning commute tomorrow. Warmer air the past several days will not allow much accumulation. Patchy slick spots and morning fog is possible tomorrow morning, just give yourself a few extra minutes to arrive to your final destination safely.
