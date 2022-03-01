ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body of missing camper is found three days after disappearing in the outback - as his girlfriend's ingenious move helps rescuers find her

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Searchers have found the body of a man who went missing while on a camping trip with his girlfriend in the South Australian outback.

Dylan Stuart, 29, and and Danika Thomson, 24, were on a trip in north of Roxby Downs when their 4WD became bogged down on Saturday.

Mr Stuart rode off on a motorbike to seek assistance while his girlfriend remained in the car.

Ms Thomson waited several hours for Mr Stuart return before setting off on foot into the surrounding area, which is regarded some of the hottest and driest country in South Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371C28_0eSI78zQ00
Searchers have found the body of a man who went missing while on a camping trip with his girlfriend in the South Australian outback
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0LJc_0eSI78zQ00
Dylan Stuart, 29, and and Danika Thomson, 24, were on a trip in north of Roxby Downs when their 4WD became bogged down on Saturday

Police were alerted when family were unable to contact the pair.

During the search police found a hat, footprints and a motorcycle they believed belonged to Mr Stuart.

His body was eventually found 10km north of where their vehicle broke down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zR7FA_0eSI78zQ00
Ms Thomson was spotted because she had turned her dirty white t-shirt inside out to make it more visible - searchers acknowledged this may have saved her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQ4pr_0eSI78zQ00
The body of Dylan Stuart, 29, was found by searchers at 2pm on Tuesday 100km north of Roxby Downs

'After waiting several hours for his return, the woman left the 4WD on foot,' SA Police said.

Ms Thomson was found on Monday afternoon in a creek line about 100km north of Roxby Downs by a search aircraft and taken to hospital where she was treated for dehydration at the local hospital.

Ms Thomson was spotted because she had turned her dirty white t-shirt inside out to make it more visible - searchers acknowledged this may have saved her.

She was also carrying a red bag.

'I spotted a white T-shirt and a red bag,' pilot and Marree publican Phil Van Wegen told the ABC.

'The T-shirt was fairly dirty — she'd been out in the bush for a bit, so she put her shirt on inside out so it was whiter and it stood out a lot better and we were able to spot her, so very lucky.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJOQR_0eSI78zQ00
Ms Thomson was treated for dehydration after being found. Tragically her partner Dylan Stuart died when he went to get help after their vehicle became bogged
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jwn0t_0eSI78zQ00
The country around Roxby Downs is regarded some of the hottest and driest in South Australia

An air and ground search was intensified on Monday with local police, PolAir, family members, local station owners and aircraft involved.

'Sadly, the body of the 29-year-old Roxby Downs man was located near Gregory Creek about 100km north of Roxby Downs, just before 2pm,' police said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

There are no suspicious circumstances and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Comments / 1

Nyle
4d ago

Heartbreaking! My condolences to his family. I feel awful for her knowing she tried DESPERATELY to save them both for him to die. RIP

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Imogen Tothill: Police find body hours after launching search for missing 17-year-old girl

Officers searching for missing teenager Imogen Tothill have found a body, Cheshire police have said.Detectives are not treating the 17-year-old’s death as suspicious and formal identification of the body is yet to take place. In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Cheshire Constabulary said: “Officers searching for a missing teenage girl from Holmes Chapel have sadly found a body. “The body was discovered in a wooded area near to Ravenscroft earlier today, Wednesday 9 February. “Formal identification has not yet taken place, but it is believed to be that of missing teenager Imogen Tothill. “Her next of kin have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sophie Burns: Body of ‘beautiful and talented’ woman, 28, found after disappearance last year

Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pmPaying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuers#Outback#Dehydration#South Australian#Sa Police#Abc#Polair
Chattanooga Daily News

18-year-old woman left brain-dead and died 14 months later after her cosmetic surgery went wrong; surgeon and anesthetist facing charges

Prosecutors said that the famous plastic surgeon and an anesthetist are now facing manslaughter charges in the death of 18-year-old woman. The victim was reportedly their patient who died 14 months after her botched surgery. The surgeon and the anesthetist waited 5 hours before they called 911. By this time, the patient was left brain-dead and was unable to speak or walk. Unfortunately, she died 14 months later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

Officials: More bodies found in main plane cabin discovered today

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Officials: More bodies found in main plane cabin discovered today. They are working with medical examiners to make positive identifications so remains can be turned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Girl missing since 2019 found alive

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. — A girl who went missing when she was 4 years old in 2019 has been found safe by police, according to multiple reports. Authorities previously asked for the public’s help finding Paislee Joann Shultis, who was last seen in Tompkins County in July 2019. Officials said they believed she had been taken by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper 33, and Kirk Shultis, 32.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Airline under fire after abandoning 14-year-old girl at airport terminal hundreds of miles from home

Air Canada allegedly abandoned a 14-year-old at the Toronto airport more than 1,200 miles away from home following the cancellation of a Newfoundland-bound flight due to “labour disruption”.The airline turned Eva away and asked her to find her own place to sleep, transportation and food. When the panicked teen’s mother Diomerys O’Leary asked her to seek help from the airline, she alleged her daughter was turned away by the airline twice.“She was crying and desperate, asking me ‘What do I do?’ I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms O’Leary told CBC News.Eva had come back to Canada from a trip to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy