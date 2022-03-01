ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[WATCH] Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter, Grace Franklin, Sings “Ain’t No Way” During ‘American Idol’ Audition

By Shawn Grant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Idol returned on Sunday night and featured a notable contestant, Aretha Franklin’s 15-year-old granddaughter, Grace Franklin. The Detroit teen appeared in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry,...

‘American Idol’: Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, Grace Franklin, auditions for singing competition but judge Lionel Richie questions if she’s ready

Grace Franklin isn’t unfamiliar with Hollywood, often traveling with her grandmother, Aretha Franklin, but is she ready for it herself?. The 15-year-old’s audition for “American Idol” aired Sunday night during the 20th season premiere. She sang “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “Ain’t No Way.”
