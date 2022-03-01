ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Harley suspends business, bike shipments to Russia

By Bianca Flowers
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtJXv_0eSI4d2N00

(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc said on Tuesday it had suspended its business and shipments of its bikes to Russia following that country’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

The attack marked the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two. Many Western firms, including General Motors Co and Germany’s Daimler Truck Holding AG, have idled operations in Russia.

Shares for the motorcycle giant fell 3% in afternoon trading, in line with Wall Street’s main indexes as the crisis in Ukraine escalates.

Harley did not respond to a request for additional details on the suspension or the size of its operations in Russia.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has been photographed riding Harley-Davidson bikes, and joined a gathering of bikers in Ukraine in 2010.

Europe is Milwaukee-based Harley’s second-largest market for retail sales of bikes after the United States.

Russia’s Harley-Davidson dealerships make up only a sliver of its broader dealer network, with roughly 10 in Russia, said Chris Hodson, senior analyst and partner at Edgewater Research.

Harley’s website says it has 369 dealerships in the European Union, its second-largest market after the United States.

Bikes that were originally scheduled to be delivered to Russia are likely to be rerouted as the company sees strong demand, Hodson said.

“Russia is not that significant of a market to begin with,” Hodson said. “Any units that have been earmarked for Russia can be diverted elsewhere.”

Canadian auto-parts maker Magna International which houses six manufacturing facilities and has roughly 2,500 employees in Russia, said its operations were currently running and it would continue to monitor the situation.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Bike#Europe#Vehicles#General Motors Co#Daimler Truck Holding Ag#Harley Davidson#Edgewater Research#The European Union#Canadian#Magna International
WCVB

What happens if a Russian cyber attack hits US banks? Tips to keep your money safe

The standoff between the United States and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine has so far mainly played out on diplomatic and economic fronts. But now, as Russia invades Ukraine and the United States imposes new sanctions on Russia, there are concerns that may change. The U.S. government is on high alert for the possibility of the conflict spilling over into cyberspace, where Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in the past.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Reuters

Russia to retaliate for U.S. expulsion of 12 diplomats at U.N.

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it would retaliate over the U.S. expulsion of 12 of its diplomats at the United Nations for alleged spying. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the U.S. action "will not remain without a proper reaction and an answer - not necessarily symmetrical."
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

341K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy