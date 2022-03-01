Let’s Get Physical!

As the pandemic has taught us, washing our hands isn’t just about the science of removing germs—it’s about helping protect our friends, coworkers, families, and even strangers. So it’s more important than ever for workplace or public washrooms to feel like safe, comfortable environments. But, up until now, commercial interior and industrial designers have typically focused on the details and functionality of a washroom’s fixtures, wall tiles, etc., from the purchaser’s perspective, with minimal attention paid to the end user’s experience. This is particularly true for the ubiquitous paper towel dispenser, which has historically been treated as somewhat of an afterthought. Paltry aesthetic options, coupled with outdated technology, can strike a discordant note in an otherwise well-conceived interior design.

